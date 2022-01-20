Morven Museum & Garden closed for renovations

Morven Museum & Garden is temporarily closed for renovations.

“If you have been on site over the past 18 months, you may have noticed restoration projects on the exterior of the historic landmark building, including the front porch, columns and roof line. Now we move inside to repair several historic floors as we prepare for significant anniversary years, including the 250th of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 2026,” Jill Barry, executive director, said in a prepared statement.

The closure is expected from Jan. 24 through mid-February. The reopening date will be announced.

Morven will continue to offer online exhibitions and virtual programming.

The museum is located at 55 Stockton St., Princeton.

For more information, visit www.morven.org