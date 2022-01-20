Seniors celebrate National Penguin Day with visit from feathered friend

1 / 10 Representatives from Jenkinson's Aquarium brought Checkers the penguin to meet residents of Brandywine Living Princeton on Jan. 20, which is National Penguin Day. 2 / 10 Checkers the penguinPHOTOS COURTESY OF BRANDYWINE LIVING PRINCETON 3 / 10 4 / 10 5 / 10 6 / 10 7 / 10 Residents learned about the history and habitats of penguins. 8 / 10 Alex Ramos, staff member at Brandywine Living Princeton, dressed up as a penguin during the celebration. 9 / 10 10 / 10 Residents were treated to penguin-shaped cookies, as well as icy blue beverages. ❮ ❯

A live penguin presentation by Jenkinson’s Aquarium celebrated National Penguin Day on Jan. 20 at Brandywine Living Princeton, a senior community located on the border of South Brunswick and Princeton. Residents engaged with Checkers the penguin to learn about penguins’ habitat and history. Adding to the fun, Brandywine staff member Alex Ramos dressed up as a penguin. Residents were treated to penguin cookies and icy blue refreshments.