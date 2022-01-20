Tinton Falls police chief to retire; Mayor names Delucia as successor

TINTON FALLS – Following a decade of service leading the Tinton Falls Police Department, Police Chief John Scrivanic is retiring.

During the Jan. 18 meeting of the Mayor and Borough Council, Mayor Vito Perillo announced he had received a memo from Scrivanic advising the mayor he will retire on Jan. 31.

Perillo announced he will appoint Detective Sgt. Michael Delucia as Tinton Falls’ new police chief. Delucia is scheduled to be sworn in to his new position during the Feb. 1 meeting of the governing body.

The appointment of a police chief is a direct appointment by Perillo.

Scrivanic has been a member of the Tinton Falls Police Department since 1994. He was named police chief in 2010 by then-Mayor Michael Skudera. Scrivanic succeeded Gerald Turning Sr. as the borough’s police chief. Turning subsequently served as mayor.

Scrivanic was working as a detective sergeant in the police department when he was named police chief.

“I would like to thank the chief for his devotion and strong leadership to our great borough,” Perillo said. “He has been an asset to this community.”

Councilman John Manginelli praised Scrivanic for his service and said, “Great job keeping the borough safe. Very sorry to see him leave, but I wish him well in his retirement and good luck to you, John.”

Resident Susan Guarino congratulated Scrivanic and Delucia.

“It’s overwhelming that I just heard Chief Scrivanic is retiring,” she said. “I just have to say thank you to him for all he has done to protect and serve. Congratulations to him, congratulations to Sgt. Delucia, and for everything he has done and for our community, I wish him well.”