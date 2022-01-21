Dayton Stop & Shop to close Feb. 24

SOUTH BRUNSWICK – The Dayton location of Stop & Shop will be closed as of Feb. 24.

The pharmacy already closed on Jan. 6.

“After a detailed review of the operating performance of our stores, we have made the difficult decision to not renew our lease at our store located at 24 Summerfield Boulevard in Dayton, New Jersey.

“All store and pharmacy associates have the opportunity to transfer to other area Stop & Shop locations.

“The pharmacy closed on Jan. 6, 2022, and the store will close on Feb. 24, 2022. We look forward to serving the community until then,” Stefanie Shuman, external communications manager of Stop & Shop, said in regards to the decision.

As of now, the Middlesex County locations in East Brunswick, Edison, Highland Park, Monroe Township and Piscataway will remain open.