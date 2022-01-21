George Eckardt, 93, of Cranbury and Beach Haven, NJ passed away on January 7 in his home.

Born in Paterson, NJ, Ben, as he was known to his friends, was an avid outdoorsman, skilled carpenter, talented gardener and beekeeper, Korean War veteran, and successful businessman having founded the Brunswick Agency where he was a leader in the local insurance industry for 40 years. Most importantly, he was a loving husband, father, and grandparent. He is survived by Brenda, his wife of 53 years, his five children, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Doctors Without Borders or Ulster County Canines.

Arrangements are under the direction of Mather-Hodge Funeral Home, Princeton.