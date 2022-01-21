Margaret Dunn Morris

×

Margaret (“Pegie”) Dunn Morris

December 22, 1942 – January 7, 2022

Pegie Morris, beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away early on Friday morning, January 7, 2022. She died peacefully at home, following a valiant fight against COPD. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Alexander E. Morris, her son Robert V. Morris, his wife Kendall L. Morris, three grandchildren – Parker, Hayden, and Ellie, her son Garret E. Morris and his wife Joyce B. Morris, plus, a host of friends and family.

Pegie grew up on a small farm in Franklin Park, near Princeton, New Jersey. She was the oldest of five siblings and the only girl among them. She graduated from Princeton High School in 1960. She subsequently attended Rider University, obtained an Associate Degree and graduated from nursing school in Princeton N.J.

She enjoyed a diverse career, starting as an OB/GYN nurse at Princeton Hospital and even delivered three babies herself when doctors were delayed. She later became the Secretary of her children’s school (The Lewis School in Princeton, NJ) to ensure that she was able to spend time with them. Eventually, Pegie became an entrepreneur by opening and running a PIP Printing franchise throughout the 1990s.

The essence of Pegie was that of a devoted and loving wife and mother. She never missed one of her sons’ events and treated all of their friends as an extension of the family. Pegie was an, “I like babies and dogs” kind of gal. In addition to being a homemaker, she enjoyed activities like dog shows, gardening, games and travel.

Her twinkling eyes, easy smile and occasional quick, happy laugh made it easy for her to make friends – many since coming to the Naples area with her husband as “snowbirders” in 1988 and permanently nearly 9 years ago.

A funeral mass will be celebrated for Pegie in the chapel at St. Agnes Catholic Church (7775 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, Naples, FL 34120) on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital will be appreciated.

Online condolences may be offered at FullerNaples.com.