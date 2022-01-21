Tinton Falls clerk retires; Hutchinson named new municipal clerk

TINTON FALLS – After four years of service to Tinton Falls, Melissa Hesler is retiring from her position as municipal clerk.

Hesler will retire on Feb. 1. She attended her final Borough Council meeting on Jan. 18.

Hesler will be succeeded in the position by Michelle Hutchinson, who was appointed the new municipal clerk by council members on Jan. 4.

Hutchinson is currently working as Tinton Falls’ deputy municipal clerk and is becoming acclimated to the clerk’s office.

According to a resolution, Hesler has worked as the borough’s municipal clerk since 2018. Council members thanked her for her service to the community.

“Retirement is the time to do all the things you never had time to do because you are busy working,” Borough Council President Tracy Buckley said. “All of us know how hard Melissa worked.

“She is extremely knowledgeable, diligent, humble and kind. When we came on board as new council people, she spent time patiently explaining various aspects of borough operations to us.

“She supported not only us, but (previous) council members and countless residents who stopped by or called her office. She is a consummate professional.

“Melissa, we thank you and wish you much luck and happiness. This is not the end of the road, but an opportunity for a new beginning,” Buckley said.

Mayor Vito Perillo said, “I love her dearly and I wish her the best.”

Borough Engineer Thomas Neff, Chief Financial Officer/Acting Business Administrator Thomas Fallon and Borough Attorney Kevin Starkey also spoke highly of Hesler.

“She has been an excellent clerk and she has always worked very well with me,” Neff said. “It makes my life easier working with the borough.”

“It has certainly been a great pleasure working with her over the past four years, both in my capacity as the director of finance and as the acting borough administrator,” Fallon said. “We have always worked very well together. It has been a really good team.”

“She has made my job as the director of law easier because she is always on top of everything,” Starkey said. “Melissa, I really appreciate working with you.”

In recognition of her service to Tinton Falls, Hesler was presented with a necklace with an “M” and a bouquet of flowers.

“It has certainly been a pleasure and an honor working with every one of you. I appreciate this surprise and I wish everybody who I have worked with the best in life. Thank you for this opportunity. You are like a family to me. I spend more time here at Borough Hall than I do at home, but you were wonderful to work with,” Hesler said.