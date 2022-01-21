Public invited to comment on retail cannabis operations in Hopewell Township on Jan. 25

The Hopewell Township Committee will hold an open public forum to discuss retail cannabis in the township at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 via Zoom.

Committee members will solicit public comment on all aspects of the future of retail cannabis in Hopewell Township.

“We spent a great deal of time in 2021 coming up with an ordinance for cannabis cultivation that included the strictest environmental and community protections. As we turn to considering allowing retail cannabis in Hopewell Township, the Township Committee wants to make sure that we allow the opportunity for plenty of community input, which is why we are holding this public forum. I hope that all interested residents come and express their opinions and concerns,” Hopewell Township Mayor Courtney Peters-Manning said in a prepared statement.

Register at https://bit.ly/HTCannabisForum.