South Brunswick teen suffers fatal injuries after vehicle strikes building in Edison

A teenager from South Brunswick suffered fatal injuries after a motor vehicle crash in Edison.

Authorities responded to the southbound lane of Route 1 in the area of Fox Road in Edison following the report of a crash around 10:25 p.m. Jan. 20.

Upon their arrival, authorities located Diana Somarriba, 18, of South Brunswick, and two teenage males who were the occupants of a vehicle that had struck a vacant building, according to information provided by Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Thomas Bryan of the Edison Police Department.

Somarriba was transported to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead, according to the statement.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information should call Capt. Dominic Masi of the Edison Police Department at 732-248-7400 or Detective Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4328.