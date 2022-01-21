Vehicles in Marlboro, Manalapan and Englishtown damaged by pellet gun

The police departments in Manalapan, Englishtown and Marlboro are investigating a series of incidents in which vehicles in those communities were damaged by individuals who may have been wielding a pellet gun or a BB gun.

In a post on social media, the Manalapan Police Department said it is “seeking the public’s assistance with identifying the subjects who are responsible for damaging 25 vehicles with a pellet gun between 10 p.m. Jan. 17 and 3 a.m. Jan. 18.”

“The damaged vehicles sustained broken windows and body damage when they were fired upon using metal pellets from a pellet/BB gun.

“The subjects who are responsible for this vandalism used a light colored, four-door sedan to drive by and target numerous cars parked in the street and driveways at multiple residences throughout Manalapan, Englishtown and Marlboro.

“The total estimated damage is reported to be in excess of $21,000. The following streets in Manalapan had vehicles that were damaged: Oxford Road, Manor Court, Pension Road, Saratoga Drive, Pence Road, Juniper Avenue, Oak Knoll Drive, Taylors Mills Road, Genesis Street, Sandpiper Drive, Shiloh Road, Westbrook Way and Lafayette Mills Road,” Manalapan police administrators wrote.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents or who had video surveillance operational during the times listed is asked to contact the Manalapan Police Department Detective Bureau at 732-446-8371.

On Jan. 20, Marlboro Police Department Capt. Stephen Levy confirmed to the News Transcript that the department handled six criminal mischief complaints related to vehicle damage that appeared to come from a BB gun.

Levy said the incidents in Marlboro were reported to police on the morning of Jan. 18 between 4:30-9 a.m. He said all of the vehicles sustained damage to their front windshield or to their side windows.

“Four incidents occurred in the Greenbriar adult community off Robertsville Road; one incident occurred on Steeplechase Drive off Route 79; and the last incident occurred on Bridle Way, off Steeplechase Drive. Video footage from one location appears to show a light colored, four-door sedan that we believe was involved,” Levy said.

Anyone who has information related to these incidents may contact Marlboro Detective Michael Pecoraro at 732-536-0100, ext. 1111, or visit marlboropd.org and report a tip anonymously.

On Jan. 21, Englishtown Police Department Detective Cpl. Alexander M. Dinicola III confirmed to the News Transcript that the department “investigated three separate incidents on Jan. 18 on English Club Drive and King Charles Court, where the (suspects) drove by and fired several shots from a pellet gun, striking three vehicles, resulting in damage to the vehicle.

“On all three vehicles, it was apparent the damage sustained was mainly to the rear windshield and windows, although further damage had not been reported yet. At this time the investigation is still active and all leads are being looked into,” Dinicola reported.