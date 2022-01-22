East Windsor volunteers honored for service to township

Mayor Janice S. Mironov provided Certificates of Appreciation to volunteers completing a term on township boards and committees, recognizing and honoring their service to East Windsor Township.

Volunteers are Barry Clark (Planning Board), Christopher Cosenza (Zoning Board of Adjustment), John Donnelly (Clean Communities Advisory Committee), William Egbert (Clean Communities Advisory Committee), Edward Gaul (Health Advisory Board), Oscar Guerrero (Clean Communities Advisory Committee), Joseph Maria (Economic Development Committee), Joseph Y. Miczak (Environmental Commission), Marc Platizky (East Windsor Municipal Utilities Authority), Joseph Primiano (Zoning Board of Adjustment);

Allan Rim (Environmental Commission), David Russell (Economic Development Committee) and Jennifer Worringer (Commission on Aging).

Mironov praised the volunteers, stating that “East Windsor Township is blessed with many people who have come forth to volunteer their time and are a part of our municipal government family. These individuals do a wonderful job bringing their skills and interests to the table and providing many ideas for our consideration and their assistance in implementing many of those ideas. We are proud of our volunteers and their level of involvement in our community, and their support has been an important part of our governance that we hope to see continue in 2022.”

During the 2022 East Windsor Reorganization Meeting on Jan. 5, Mironov added, “We encourage residents to volunteer to serve on a township board or committee, to obtain a better view of how our local government operates and to share with their local officials their thoughts and suggestions.”