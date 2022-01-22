Examiner On Campus, Jan. 26

Montclair State University, Montclair, has named the following area residents to the Fall 2021 dean’s list: Emma Humphrey of Cream Ridge, Britney Kyeremey of Cream Ridge, Michael Mottram of Cream Ridge and Anya O’Keefe of Allentown.

The Muhlenberg College, Allentown, Pa., wrestling team recently won the Petrofes Invitational. The Mules scored 147.5 points in the two-day tournament and finished 9.5 points ahead of Messiah. Muhlenberg has competed in the Petrofes every season but three since 1981 and had never placed higher than second (1993). Sophomore Joseph Lamparelli of Allentown (125 pounds) contributed to the team’s success. Lamparelli and freshman Frank DiEsso combined for an all-Muhlenberg final at 125, with Lamparelli winning by forfeit. Lamaprelli went 6-1 on the weekend to improve to 11-3 on the season.

Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Pa., has named Carly Roche and Audrey Vitello, both of Allentown, to the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester.

Belmont University, Nashville, Tenn., has named John Bassi of Cream Ridge to the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester.

Brandon Gaul of Allentown has been named to the Fall 2021 dean’s list at American International College, Springfield, Mass.

Austin Ferrier of Cream Ridge has been named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 term at the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The University of Delaware, Newark, Del., has named the following area residents to the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester: Samantha Slimowicz of Allentown, Alyssa Stagnitti of Allentown, Lauren Frascella of Allentown, Olivia Kelly-Quigley of Allentown, Devon Hoernlein of Allentown, Elena Conti of Allentown, Lauren Stagnitti of Allentown and Shelby Nelson of Cream Ridge.

Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, Ga., presented degrees to 4,900 undergraduate and graduate students during the Institute’s 261st Commencement exercises Dec. 17-18, 2021, at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Hank Harvey of Allentown earned a Master of Science in Cybersecurity; and Varnita Prakash of Allentown earned a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering with Highest Honors.