News Transcript On Campus, Jan. 26

Montclair State University, Montclair, has named the following area residents to the Fall 2021 dean’s list: Dani Mazariegos of Marlboro, Jason Fichtenbaum of Freehold, Jeannie Ust of Freehold, Lauren Prainito of Manalapan, Neal Prana of Manalapan, Ruba Abou Chakra of Freehold, Eva Feinstein of Freehold, Isabel Orilio of Morganville, Gabby Funicello of Manalapan, Grace Akinsanmi of Freehold, Julia Tesoriero of Freehold, Ali Cavallaro of Morganville, Elyse Ball of Manalapan, Jacob Carreira of Marlboro, Ryan Myaskovsky of Manalapan, Jenna Ruffino of Manalapan, Bernardo Brandt Montesinos of Marlboro, Orlaigh Humphries of Marlboro, Julissa Cuautle of Freehold, Stephanie Cohen of Manalapan, Kyle Pepitone of Manalapan, Julia Cofrancesco of Freehold, Mia Fay of Freehold, Andraia Dileo of Manalapan, Michael Daly of Manalapan, Lauren Margolin of Manalapan, Lexie Diez of Freehold, Aram Monokian of Morganville, Ben Levine of Manalapan, Kylie Huhn of Manalapan, Sydney Fernandez of Morganville, Peter Stoermer of Manalapan, Sam Howard of Marlboro, Ashley Angiolini of Freehold, Laura Fekete of Marlboro, Kyle Muzones of Marlboro, Alexa Ciangiulli of Manalapan, Timothy Fetter of Colts Neck, Cyd Zambrana of Freehold, Paulina Vasiliev of Morganville, Bella Patti of Freehold, Nylah Snead of Freehold, Emma Daly of Freehold, Gianna Derienzo of Manalapan, Tyler Paladino of Manalapan, Cameron Thompson of Marlboro and Izzy Ramirez of Manalapan.

Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Pa., has named the following area residents to the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester: Trevor Ballingall of Colts Neck, Halle Bernstein of Morganville, Brandon Buscarnera of Manalapan, Nolan Forsyth of Colts Neck, Kylie Frew of Manalapan, Carly Friend of Colts Neck, Stephen Gee of Manalapan, Jacqueline Giordano of Morganville, Brandon Kelly of Morganville, Alexandra Largey of Colts Neck, Gianna Liota of Manalapan, Jared Man of Marlboro, Dylan McFarland of Marlboro, Anousha Mehta of Marlboro, Taylor Stanley of Freehold, Christopher Stergion of Morganville, Zachary Weisenstein of Marlboro and Kirk Yap of Freehold.

The University of Mount Union, Alliance, Ohio, has announced that Kyle Moore of Marlboro has been named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester.

Hannah Lin of Manalapan, a biology/health major at Grove City College, Grove City, Pa., has been named to the dean’s list with high distinction (GPA between 3.85 and 4.0) for the Fall 2021 semester. Hannah is the daughter of the Rev. Ben and Lisa Lin.

East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania has named the following area residents to the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester: Holly Heinsohn, a psychology major from Freehold, and Francesca Palmeri, a communication major from Morganville.

Belmont University, Nashville, Tenn., has named the following area residents to the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester: Madelyn McPadden of Englishtown, Madelynn Clemenko of Freehold, Liam O’Brien of Freehold, Robert Lombardi of Freehold and Rachel Giuffrida of Morganville.

Kutztown University, Kutztown, Pa., has named the following area residents to the Fall 2021 dean’s list: Christina M. Hoff of Freehold, Samantha N. Mikos of Freehold, Logan R. Nadelman of Manalapan and Avril A. Selah of Freehold.

Christopher Manginelli of Morganville has been named to the Fall 2021 dean’s list at American International College, Springfield, Mass.

The University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala., has named the following area residents to the dean’s list (GPA of 3.5 or above) or the president’s list (GPA of 4.0; all A’s) for the Fall 2021 term: Caroline Dnistrian of Colts Neck, dean’s list; Christopher Halmi of Freehold, dean’s list; Paige Risley of Freehold, president’s list; Isabella Matrone of Manalapan, presidents list; Angelina Sparacio of Manalapan, dean’s list; Geoffrey Alintoff of Marlboro, president’s list; Zachary Grill of Morganville, dean’s list; and Taylor Sclafani of Colts Neck, dean’s list.