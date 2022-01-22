Tri-Town News On Campus, Jan. 26

Emma Jacob of Jackson, a middle level math/history major at Grove City College, Grove City, Pa., has been named to the dean’s list with distinction (GPA between 3.60 and 3.84) for the Fall 2021 semester. Emma is the daughter of Andrew and Stacia Jacob.

Montclair State University, Montclair, has named the following area residents to the Fall 2021 dean’s list: Veronica Salvi of Jackson, Stephanie Czysz of Howell, Emma Schiavello of Howell, Julianna Cofinas of Jackson, Allison Rosofsky of Jackson, Tyler McCann of Jackson, Catie Mcgowan of Jackson, Colleen Sullivan of Howell, Jack Hillermeier of Howell, Kyle Dupuis of Howell, Brittany Bascone of Howell, Justin Kelly of Howell, Liam Ahern of Howell, Olivia Haye of Jackson, Allie Volltrauer of Jackson, Dana Shafranek of Howell, Mackenzie Horvath of Jackson, Cristina Clare of Jackson, Madison Newman of Jackson, Katy Farley of Jackson, Gabby Quartuccio of Howell, Matthew Santos of Howell, Ashley Koutras of Jackson, Britnie Gonzalez-Moodie of Jackson, Alison Jackson of Howell, Amanda Ficke of Howell, Lindsay Bathmann of Jackson, Sydney Baicher of Jackson, Vanessa Glaser of Jackson, Jasmine Quartey-Papafio of Jackson, John Bergner of Jackson, Julia Hanewald of Howell, Giovanna Limaldi of Howell, Brooke Jackson of Jackson, Jack Fecht of Howell, Adriana Catri of Jackson, Mikey Smith of Howell, Mikhayla Hamilton of Jackson, Jaka Doherty of Howell, Ashley Martin of Jackson, Thomas Chiaravalloti of Jackson, Anais Mccoy of Jackson and Lyndsey Clarke of Howell.

The University of Delaware, Newark, Del., has named the following area residents to the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester: Morgan Dickey of Jackson, Olivia Cocco of Jackson, Olivia Ferraro of Howell, Mia Pellegrino of Howell, John Wasdin of Jackson, Briana Anastasi of Jackson, Derek Victor of Jackson, Victoria Juhasz of Jackson, Sophia LaVista of Jackson, John Murphy of Jackson, Erin Sheeran of Jackson, Brielle Glick of Jackson, Hannah Schell of Jackson, Lauren Ordemann of Howell, Elise Winkley of Howell, Jake Schneider of Jackson, Max Friedeman of Howell, Brendan Dellegrippo of Jackson, Isabella Escalona of Howell, Mackenzie Fries of Jackson, Jake George of Howell, Caden Brooks of Jackson and Alexa Shih of Jackson.

East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania has named the following area residents to the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester: Rachel Capua, a marketing major from Jackson, and Megan Compell, a business management major from Jackson.

Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Pa., has named Emily Taylor of Jackson to the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester.

Belmont University, Nashville, Tenn., has named the following Jackson residents to the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester: Samantha Schmidt and Joseph Colaneri.

Kutztown University, Kutztown, Pa., has named Jackson residents Erika N. Russell and Nicolette B. Vallaster to the Fall 2021 dean’s list.

The University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala., has named the following area residents to the dean’s list (GPA of 3.5 or above) or the president’s list (GPA of 4.0; all A’s) for the Fall 2021 term: Giovanna Domenech of Howell, dean’s list; Deanna McGee of Howell, dean’s list; Hanna Rosenmertz of Howell, president’s list; and Kristina Weiser of Jackson, president’s list.

Emerson College, Boston, Mass., has named the following area residents to the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester: Eliza Lederman of Howell, political communication, Class of 2025; and Emily Soubasis of Jackson, media arts production, Class of 2022.