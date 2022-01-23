Gourgaud Gallery will conduct a donated art show in February for the Arts Council

Artwork created by Linda Gilbert, who will be one of the featured artists at the Gourgaud Gallery's exhibit during February in Cranbury. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE GOURGAUD GALLERY

The Gourgaud Gallery will host a donated art show next month as a fundraiser for The Cranbury Arts Council.

The exhibit will run Feb. 1-25.

The artwork can be viewed at the gallery or online at www.cranburyartscouncil.org.

The show will feature donations of artwork from several different artists, including Louise Palagyi, Linda Gilbert, Lynn Cheng Varga, Deborah Rosen and Donna Rittner, among other artists. All the artists have previously exhibited at The Gourgaud Gallery.

The artwork will include different mediums, sizes, framed, unframed, and matted work, in a price range from $25 to $100.

As part of non-profit, The Cranbury Arts Council supports arts in the community, which includes classes, camp and Excellence in the Arts awards. All proceeds will go to the Cranbury Arts Council, according to the press release.

The gallery is open weekdays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; hours subject to change.

The gallery is located in Town Hall, 23A N. Main St., Cranbury.

For more information, contact Lina Gilbert at paintingsbylinda@gmail.com.