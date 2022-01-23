Tri-Town News Datebook, Jan. 26

• The Westlake Woman’s Club is offering five $500 scholarships for female residents of Jackson. The scholarships are offered to qualified individuals who have been accepted into a post-high school educational or training program and who meet any one of the following criteria: currently completing high school; currently working and planning to enroll in a program to enhance skills, make a career change or desiring further education; not currently working, but desiring job training skills or retraining; registered in either public school or vocational school in a continuing education program. Applications are available online at https://westlakeclubs.com/womens-club/womens-club-scholarship/. Applications are also available through the Jackson Library, guidance offices of Jackson Liberty and Jackson Memorial high schools, Ocean County Vo-Tech and the financial aid offices at Ocean County College and Georgian Court University. The deadline for submission is May 7.

• Monmouth County Park System will host Cutting, Splitting and Hewing on Feb. 6 from noon to 2:30 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. Join the farm staff as they use a two-man saw and a splitting wedge. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• Monmouth County Park System will host the Casual Birder on Feb. 8 at 9 a.m. at

Dorbrook Recreation Area, Route 537, Colts Neck, meet in the soccer field parking lot. Join a park system naturalist for a morning bird walk. Open to all ages; under 18 with adult. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• Monmouth County Park System will host a Wondrous Winter Walk on Feb. 9 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Manasquan Reservoir, Howell, meet in the Environmental Center parking lot. Join a park system naturalist and explore nature in the winter. Open to all ages; under 18 with adult. Sturdy footwear recommended, trails used may have inclines or tree roots to step over. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• Monmouth County Park System will host a Yarn Bee on Feb. 12 from noon to 2:30 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. Guests may knit or crochet at their own pace; farm staff will be on hand to assist those needing a little extra help. Bring your own supplies. Open to ages 10 and up; under 18 with adult. The cost is $5 per person; cash or check only. Details: 732-842-4000.

• Monmouth County Park System will host a Backyard Bird Count on Feb. 18 from 9-10 a.m. at the Manasquan Reservoir, Howell, meet at the Environmental Center. Join a park system naturalist and celebrate the Great American Backyard Bird Count. Participants will start by looking at what winter birds are at the local feeders and then take a short walk to see what birds they can identify. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Library offers six classes available at any time and without any advance registration on virtual Yoga, highlighting breathing, movement, stretching and other activities. Each program is offered at https://ly/MonCoLibraryYoga. The programs are offered by Steven Russell of Becoming Sound. Interested individuals may choose their own path with movements from six of the most popular library video class series. Sessions are Yoga Breathing; Yoga Stretching; Yoga Movement; Yoga Stretching with Support; Yoga at Home on the Floor; and Yoga at Home Standing. Individuals should consult a physician before starting any exercise program.

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, will conduct blood drives on the following dates: Feb. 1, Howell Donor Center, 4068 Route 9 South, Howell, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Feb. 2, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; Feb. 3, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Feb. 8, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Feb. 9, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; Feb. 10, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Feb. 15, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Feb. 16, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; Feb. 17, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Feb. 22, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m.; Feb. 23, Howell Donor Center, 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; Feb. 24, Howell Donor Center, 1:30-8:30 p.m. To donate blood, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybloodcenter.org

• The Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County presents “The Various Views of Zionism,” a three-part lecture series via Zoom, by Andrew Meyer, professor of history at Brooklyn College, on Jan. 30, Feb. 20 and March 20, all at 2 p.m. Admission is $5 for museum members and $8 for non-members. Details: 732-252-6990 or visit http://www.jhmomc.org

• Jackson Township artists Sue Kolb and Robert Jenkin have returned to the Ocean County Library Jackson Branch to stage an exhibit that will remain on display through March. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Details: 732-928-4400 or visit www.theoceancountylibrary.org/events

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, is looking for volunteers who will assist donors at area blood drives. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided, including precautions for the safety of the staff and blood donors. For additional information, call or text Sharon Zetts at 732-850-8906, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To apply online as a blood drive volunteer, go to https://www.nybc.org/support-us/volunteer-nybc/volunteer-application/

• For individuals who are dealing with depression, bipolar disorder and anxiety, there is support available that is free, confidential and led by a trained facilitator. The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance meets on Wednesdays from 12:30-2 p.m. at Brighter Days Community Wellness Center, 268 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson. There are no physicians or therapists in the group, just individuals who live with a mental health condition. Members strive to support to each other and share their stories. Details: Valerie, 610-766-0658, or visit dbsalliance.org

• An online support and discussion group for women in the workplace is being offered by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey, which has an affiliate office in Ocean County. The focus is on women who have experienced emotional, physical or sexual intimidation or abuse on the job. The group, Life in Waves, is meeting online twice a month via Zoom. Through the group, members share resources and strategies to improve their mental health. Life in Waves meets on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 7 p.m. To receive a link, call 609-652-3800 or email lifeinwaves@mhanj.org

• CentraState Medical Center has launched a new online grief support group led by licensed clinical social workers certified in grief counseling to assist individuals who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The group is open for adult members of the community who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The private groups provide a safe, non-judgmental space for participants to share their emotions and struggles. The group meets via Zoom on the first and third Thursdays of each month at 3 p.m. To register, call 732-303-5170 or email Ametzger@Centrastate.com or Ssouza@Centrastate.com

