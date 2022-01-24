Driver extricated from car submerged in Hillsborough river listed in critical condition

The Hillsborough Police Department responded to the river bank across the street from 828 River Road for a report of a single car motor vehicle crash into the river around 3:48 p.m. Jan. 22.

It was reported that the vehicle crashed off the roadway and came to rest overturned in the river, according to information provided by police.

Police and emergency personnel entered the river and extricated the driver from the partially submerged vehicle.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle, a 2015 Honda Odyssey, was traveling south on River Road when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned in the river, according to the statement.

The driver was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick by RWJ medics and EMS in critical condition. The driver’s identity and current condition were not known as of press time.

The crash remains under investigation by the Hillsborough Township Police Department and the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office CART Team.