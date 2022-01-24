Metuchen resident is among 40 finalists in upcoming New Jersey Film Festival

1 / 3 2 / 3 3 / 3 ❮ ❯

METUCHEN – What started as an application assignment for Charly Santagado has developed into a five-minute film on a 1650s painting Las Meninas (Ladies in Waiting) by Diego Velazquez, known as the leading artist of the Spanish Golden Age.

Santagado, of Metuchen, has submitted her film in the upcoming New Jersey Film Festival presented through the Rutgers Film Co-op/New Jersey Media Arts Center, in association with the Rutgers University Program in cinema studies.

The festival, which marks 40 years this year, will be taking place on select Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays between Jan. 28 and Feb. 20. As a result of the pandemic, the festival will be virtual.

Titled “Mise en Abyme,” Santagado takes the viewer into the mind of a self-absorbed artist, who is supposed to be painting her muse. She plays the artist.

Much of the film happens in the reflection of a mirror.

“[She] ends up just painting a really terrible portrait of herself in this sort of reflexive, navel gazing, overly self-centered way,” she said. “The artist is not in the reflection, but the other dancer, who is supposed to be the artist’s, muse is in the mirror.”

Santagado said the film is sort of her commentary on a lot of dance films in general, which she finds self-indulgent.

“I think expressing yourself is fine, but when making it seem like it’s really deep exploration of self, it kind of misses the point of maybe of what it is to be human, what it is like to actually be communicating something with somebody else,” she said.

Santagado explored the idea of reflections and what is communication versus what is communication with oneself.

“The exploration of the shallow posing as deep, which I think is pretty common in our society of putting something out there that is just quite frankly not very thoughtful,” she said.

When thinking of the title, “Mise en Abyme” came to mind. It is a technique in art history of placing a copy of an image within itself, Santagado said.

“It’s in film theory, literary theory, like a story within a story, a picture within a picture as sort of a mental awareness that’s built into it,” Santagado said, noting there is no good English translation for the technique.

The pandemic essentially drew Santagado to film.

“My home discipline as an artist is dance having danced my whole life,” she said. “I made some low budget just for fun dance films before COVID. But once COVID hit, everybody started making films because we couldn’t perform theater. So, at the very beginning of COVID, I made a film with my sister. It was just on our friend’s camera, but we decided to send it in for some film festivals and some dance film festivals and we had a lot of success with it. I felt it gave us a voice and a platform at a time when there was no other way to really engage.”

Santagado owns Mignolo Dance with her sister Eriel, which they began in 2017.

“We started out as a contemporary dance company and now started the parent [non-profit] organization Mignolo Arts,” she said. “We have our studio space, Mignolo Arts Center, where we have a gallery up, we do classes and rehearsals, host a poetry group weekly, and we have an interdisciplinary arts magazine called ‘Pinky Thinker Press’ that we curate and put together.”

The Mignolo Arts Center opened in September 2021 at 272 Lake Avenue.

“Before COVID we were performing a lot, a couple times a month … it was a big adjustment,” Santagado said when the pandemic hit. “We did some virtual showcases … but Zoom is good, but it’s not that good. It’s super glitchy and we’d be performing live, and it would be blurry and pretty low quality. Working with film allowed us to actually increase our production value a lot.”

As a Rutgers University alum, Santagado said she’s excited about the upcoming film festival.

The 40 finalists were selected from over 633 works submitted by filmmakers from around the world.

The judges will choose the prize winners in conjunction with the festival director. Prize winners will be announced after the screenings on Feb. 20.

For more information visit https://watch.eventive.org/newjerseyfilmfestivalspring2022.