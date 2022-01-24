News Transcript Business Briefs, Jan. 26

Julie Lurie Warren, COO of Century 21 Mack Morris Iris Lurie, Morganville, announced the Top 10 agents as its top producing sales associates for the fourth quarter of 2021 based on company dollar.

The Top 10 agents in order of ranking are Carrie Moyer, Laurin LaLima, Susan Kaplan, Sheryl Kerner, Frank Fortino, Brian Lichtenthal, Saila Bommasani, Lori Ragovin, Michael Broccoli and Marcia Sokal.

“The homebuyers and sellers truly have a real estate resource they can trust with the

agents in our office,” Warren said. “Our agents really understand that for many people, buying or selling a home is the most significant purchase of a lifetime, and they leverage their real estate knowledge and professionalism to help make each transaction as smooth as possible.”

For more information, call 732-536-2228.

“I congratulate and thank our top producers for the month of December, for their exemplary service and commitment to their clients,” said Julie Lurie Warren, COO of Century 21 Mack Morris Iris Lurie, Morganville.

The top listing agent is Brian Lichtenthal and the top selling agent is Laurin LaLima.

“Their real estate wisdom and passion for the industry help make clients more

comfortable with the real estate transaction, as they make the most significant

purchase of their lives,” Warren said.

For more information, call 732-536-2228.

Century 21 Mack Morris Iris Lurie has announced their 2021 Circle of Excellence Award recipients. Annually, New Jersey Realtors recognizes its members who have demonstrated distinction in sales throughout the state.

The honorees are as follows – Bronze Level: Lori Ragovin; Silver Level: Stacey DiGrande, Susan Kaplan, Sheryl Kerner, Brian Lichtenthal and Carrie Moyer; Platinum Level: Laurin LaLima.

The N.J. Realtors Circle of Excellence Sales Award recognizes members who have excelled in the field of salesmanship.

The 2021 N.J. Realtors Circle of Excellence Sales Award level requirements were:

• Bronze: $2.5 million and 15 units minimum or 30 units;

• Silver: $6.5 million and 20 units minimum or 70 units;

• Gold: $12 million and 25 units minimum or 90 units;

• Platinum: $20 million and 30 units minimum or 125 units.

“I am truly proud of the achievement of all 16 recipients. This award represents their

dedication and professionalism which they have exemplified throughout the year,” said Julie

Lurie Warren, COO of Century 21 Mack Morris Iris Lurie.

In addition to earning units for sales and listings volume as well as rental transactions, members can also receive unit credits for involvement in the association and the industry.