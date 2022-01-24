News Transcript News Briefs, Jan. 26

Center Players will hold auditions for an upcoming production of “Crimes of the Heart” at Center Playhouse, 35 South St., Freehold Borough. The play was written by Beth Henley and will be directed by Anthony Marinelli.

Audition dates are Feb. 5 from noon to 2 p.m. and Feb. 9 from 7-9 p.m., with callbacks on Feb. 12 from noon to 2 p.m. and Feb 16 from 7-9 p.m., according to a press release.

A complete character list is available at https://centerplayers.org/auditions/

Sides from the play will be provided. Bring a resume and headshot if available, and proof of COVID vaccination. A mask will be required when not on stage, and all cast, crew and patrons must be vaccinated. This is a non-union, no pay production.

Performance dates are May 6-22, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

“Crimes of the Heart” is a Pulitzer Prize winning tragicomedy that centers on the three Magrath sisters (Lenny, Meg and Babe) who are reunited in Hazelhurst, Miss., circa 1974,

as they await the news of their ailing grandfather while also dealing with the

attempted murder committed by Babe against her brutish husband.

Over the next two days, the family’s skeletons will be revealed, deep-seated resentments

return to the surface, and tears will mix with laughter as the sisters work their way

through the pains of life and love in the best way they can: with each other, according to the press release.

Emergency Housing and Advocacy Program Inc. (EHAP), a Freehold-based nonprofit organization that helps the homeless and those at risk of losing their homes, will host a virtual comedy night at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 featuring Jason Love.

“This comedy night is a meaningful way to celebrate a belated Valentine’s Day with friends and family,” Michael Holzer, the board chairman, said. “Jason Love is someone who believes in our mission to help the homeless. We are so pleased to offer this family friendly fundraiser.”

EHAP is offering three pricing levels for this event plus sponsorship opportunities:

• Red Heart: $75 – Your household can enjoy the show at home;

• Silver Heart: $150 – Your household will enjoy the show with an Artisan Snack Bag. This treat bag will include four fizzy drinks, four hand-dipped chocolate pretzels, a bag of kettle chips and spiced nuts delivered to your door;

• Gold Heart: $250 – Your household can enjoy the show with a gourmet snack sack that includes a dessert wine, a box of 12 hand-dipped chocolate pretzels, cheese, crackers and spiced nuts delivered to your door;

• Event Sponsor: $500 – The event sponsor will have his/her name or company name and logo on all promotional materials and be mentioned by the comedian during the show. The sponsor will also receive a link to the show and a gourmet snack sack.

“This fundraiser is a great opportunity to laugh and celebrate with the EHAP community,” Executive Director Joan Mandel said. “I hope you can join us for this memorable evening.”

For more information, contact Mary Cozzolino at mcozzolino@ehapinc.org. Purchase tickets at tix.ehapinc.org/events/1006 or call the office at 732-431-2600.

The Borough Council in Freehold Borough will continue a shared services agreement for code enforcement, building inspection and plan review services with Freehold Township.

According to the latest version of the agreement, the two municipalities have been assisting one another with these services since 2017.

In other business during a recent council meeting, Jorge Segoviano was sworn in as a patrolman with the Freehold Borough Police Department.

Police Chief Craig Dispenza said Segoviano’s twin brother Victor has been a member of the police department since 2019.

“We are looking forward to having (Jorge Segoviano) with us,” Dispenza said.

Finally, council members appointed Dominica Napolitano as the Neighborhood Preservation Program coordinator and Sascha Duckenfield as the confidential secretary in the business administrator’s office.

Durham School Services, a student transportation company, has donated a school bus to the Freehold Township Independent Fire Company. The fire department will use the donated bus to conduct safety and rescue training for firefighters, according to a press release.

The donation was made as part of Durham School Services’ company-wide Partners Beyond the Bus program. Durham School Services has been in operation for more than 100 years and provides transportation to millions of students each year, according to the press release.

Durham School Services’ bus location on Route 33 has been part of the community for 15 years and the firm has built a strong partnership with the Freehold Township Independent Fire Company.

Over the years, Durham School Services has donated several buses to the fire company and has provided the fire company with complementary service to community events such as the annual community St. Patrick’s Day Parade, according to the press release.

“Durham School Services has been an exceptionally supportive community partner which has generously met our needs every time,” said Craig Haas, chief of the Freehold Township Independent Fire Company.

“They recognize the magnitude these bus donations play in our safety training and drills and have never hesitated to lend a helping hand no matter what the situation. We could not have asked for a better partner and look forward to continuing and growing this partnership for many years to come,” Haas said.