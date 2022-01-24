Tri-Town News news briefs, Jan. 26

New Jersey American Water has begun its next phase of water main replacement in the Candlewood section of Howell.

Township Manager Brian Geoghegan reported on the project during the Jan. 18 meeting of the Township Council.

“They are scheduled to start on Old Bridge Drive near the Newbury Road intersection on Jan. 24. Be aware of detours and road closures in the area over the next few months. Each street will be repaved, curb to curb, in the late summer or early fall, and residents should contact the township Engineering Department if they have any issues during construction,” Geoghegan said.

Water main replacements are scheduled to take place on Pittsfield Road, Pepperridge Road, Dutch Valley Road, Underhill Road, Killington Drive, Sugar Bush Road, High Ridge Road and Old Bridge Drive from Newbury Road to South Westfield Road.

“Second, New Jersey American Water will also be installing new water mains in Colts Neck Road north of Route 33 starting on Jan. 24. The work scheduled will last about five days. Residents and businesses will have access on Colts Neck Road throughout the project,” Geoghegan said.

On Jan. 13, Jackson Police Department detectives assigned to the Special Enforcement Unit and officers assigned to the Special Response Team concluded an investigation into an allegation of narcotics activity at a Douglas Drive residence.

Officers searched the residence and recovered a substance believed to be heroin packaged for sale. The officers also recovered a substance believed to be cocaine and narcotics paraphernalia. Two residents were arrested, according to Jackson police.

A 60-year-old female was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), possession of CDS with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was processed and released with a pending court date.

A 48-year-old male was charged with possession of CDS, possession of CDS with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was processed and released with a pending court date.

Center Players will hold auditions for an upcoming production of “Crimes of the Heart” at Center Playhouse, 35 South St., Freehold Borough. The play was written by Beth Henley and will be directed by Anthony Marinelli.

Audition dates are Feb. 5 from noon to 2 p.m. and Feb. 9 from 7-9 p.m., with callbacks on Feb. 12 from noon to 2 p.m. and Feb 16 from 7-9 p.m., according to a press release.

A complete character list is available at https://centerplayers.org/auditions/

Sides from the play will be provided. Bring a resume and headshot if available, and proof of COVID vaccination. A mask will be required when not on stage, and all cast, crew and patrons must be vaccinated. This is a non-union, no pay production.

Performance dates are May 6-22, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

“Crimes of the Heart” is a Pulitzer Prize winning tragicomedy that centers on the three Magrath sisters (Lenny, Meg and Babe) who are reunited in Hazelhurst, Miss., circa 1974,

as they await the news of their ailing grandfather while also dealing with the

attempted murder committed by Babe against her brutish husband.

Over the next two days, the family’s skeletons will be revealed, deep-seated resentments

return to the surface, and tears will mix with laughter as the sisters work their way

through the pains of life and love in the best way they can: with each other, according to the press release.

Emergency Housing and Advocacy Program Inc. (EHAP), a Freehold-based nonprofit organization that helps the homeless and those at risk of losing their homes, will host a virtual comedy night at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 featuring Jason Love.

“This comedy night is a meaningful way to celebrate a belated Valentine’s Day with friends and family,” Michael Holzer, the board chairman, said. “Jason Love is someone who believes in our mission to help the homeless. We are so pleased to offer this family friendly fundraiser.”

EHAP is offering three pricing levels for this event plus sponsorship opportunities:

• Red Heart: $75 – Your household can enjoy the show at home;

• Silver Heart: $150 – Your household will enjoy the show with an Artisan Snack Bag. This treat bag will include four fizzy drinks, four hand-dipped chocolate pretzels, a bag of kettle chips and spiced nuts delivered to your door;

• Gold Heart: $250 – Your household can enjoy the show with a gourmet snack sack that includes a dessert wine, a box of 12 hand-dipped chocolate pretzels, cheese, crackers and spiced nuts delivered to your door;

• Event Sponsor: $500 – The event sponsor will have his/her name or company name and logo on all promotional materials and be mentioned by the comedian during the show. The sponsor will also receive a link to the show and a gourmet snack sack.

“This fundraiser is a great opportunity to laugh and celebrate with the EHAP community,” Executive Director Joan Mandel said. “I hope you can join us for this memorable evening.”

For more information, contact Mary Cozzolino at mcozzolino@ehapinc.org. Purchase tickets at tix.ehapinc.org/events/1006 or call the office at 732-431-2600.