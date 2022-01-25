Community Bulletin Board: the Suburban (for Jan. 26)

Lessons from a Black Officer in World War II – An International Holocaust Remembrance Day Program, will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 27 via Zoom.

Agent Reginald Johnson of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Bias/Community Outreach Unit, and president of the Metuchen-Edison NAACP, will speak about his father, Major George Yancy Johnson. Major Johnson was one of only a few Black commissioned officers at the beginning of World War II and participated in the liberation of Dachau concentration camp.

Learn how Major Johnson’s experiences led Agent Johnson to dedicate his life to building bridges between Jews, Blacks and other communities as a means to fight racism, bias and hate.

Register for free at https://jewishheartnj.ticketspice.com/2022-lessons-from-a-black-officer-in-world-war-ii

Presented by The Jewish Federation in the Heart of New Jersey, Middlesex Black-Jewish Coalition, and NAACP Metuchen Edison.

To be eligible for nomination and consideration for the Old Bridge High School Wall of Fame, candidates must have:

•Graduated from one of Old Bridge’s high schools: Madison Township, Madison Central, Cedar Ridge, Old Bridge Adult High School or Old Bridge High School.

•Achieved notable employment/career achievements within their chosen fields.

•Exhibited civic and/or community accomplishments through service, volunteer work, philanthropic endeavors, or have received notable local, state, or national honors.

•Graduated a minimum of five years prior to nomination.

Nomination forms may be filled out at https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=7bKCJrldMUOOD8M0xrkhaDibsMwpO9lDuGHT6Pas-KhUNFVETUlXUVdUQ01BQkRUOTY2Q0UwUE5DRy4u

Complete by March 15.

For more information, email sfazio@obps.org.

The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ) and the Office of the New Jersey Coordinator of Addiction Responses and Enforcement Strategies (NJ CARES), which is responsible for overseeing addiction-fighting efforts across the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General, have renewed their partnership to host the Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day Learning Series in 2022.

The Learning Series, which began in 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, features regular webinars focusing on various aspects of the opioid epidemic and its impact on New Jersey and the nation. It is a branch of PDFNJ’s Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day initiative, which is held annually on Oct. 6 to educate residents and prescribers on the risks of prescription opioids and to raise awareness of the opioid crisis throughout the state.

The 2022 Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day Learning Series will include a webinar every month on wide-ranging topics concerning the opioid epidemic, including medication-assisted treatment, harm reduction, the impact on families and addiction recovery.

The Learning Series will kick off at 1 p.m. Jan. 27 with the webinar “An Hour with Sam Quinones Author of ‘Dreamland: The True Tale of America’s Opiate Epidemic.’ ”

To learn more about the Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day and for a schedule of this year’s webinars, visit knockoutday.drugfreenj.org.

Saint Peter’s Healthcare System is committed to assisting members of the community prevent or delay the onset of Type 2 diabetes through a free, year-long program that teaches improved nutrition, increased exercise, stress management and weight loss.

The Prevent T2 program is open to anyone 18 years or older diagnosed with prediabetes or with a history of gestational diabetes.

The next year-long session, which will be held virtually, begins Jan. 18. Classes meet from 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays. The program meets every other week for the first six months, followed by monthly meetings in the second half of the year.

Call 732-339-7772 for more information or to register. Space is limited.

The Rutgers Film Co-op/New Jersey Media Arts Center, in association with the Rutgers University Program in Cinema Studies, presents the New Jersey Film Festival Spring 2022, which marks the 40th anniversary.

The 40th anniversary festival will take place on select Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Jan. 28 to Feb. 20.

As a result of COVID, all the films will be available virtually via Video on Demand for 24 hours on their show date.

Tickets are $15 per program; the all-access pass is $100. Ticket buyers will also have special access to filmmaker introductions and Q&A sessions for many of the films.

All the works that are screened are part of the New Jersey Film Festival and United States Super 8 Film and DV Festival Competitions, and were selected by a panel of judges including media professionals, journalists, students and academics. These judges selected the 40 finalists which will be publicly screened at the festival. The finalists were selected from over 633 works submitted by filmmakers from around the world. In addition, the judges will choose the prize winners in conjunction with the festival director.

Prize winners will be announced after the screenings on Feb. 20.

For more information, to buy tickets and to see the festival lineup, visit https://watch.eventive.org/newjerseyfilmfestivalspring2022

Discover Greatness: An Illustrated History of Negro Leagues Baseball will be presented Feb. 2 to May 1 at East Jersey Old Town Village, 1050 River Road, Piscataway.

The traveling exhibit from The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum features close to 90 framed photographs showcasing the history of African American baseball from the late 1800s to the 1960s.

Also, visit Treasures of Middlesex County: 300 Years of Raritan Valley History at The Cornelius Low House, 1225 River Road, Piscataway.

For hours, information and directions, visit middlesexcountynj.gov or text “CULTURE” to 56512.

The Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office will hold an 8-week-long Sheriff’s Civilian Academy for residents of Middlesex County in Spring 2022.

The academy is designed to educate residents on the various functions and duties of the Sheriff’s Office.

Applications are being accepted for the program, which will be held at the Middlesex County Fire Academy located in Sayreville.

The first session is scheduled for 7 to 9 p.m. April 5. Classes will continue weekly on Tuesdays. One Saturday class will be held. The program culminates with a graduation ceremony scheduled for May 24.

Each session will highlight functions of the Sheriff’s Office including defensive tactics, K-9, transportation, fingerprinting, DARE, courts, civil process and foreclosures, among others.

Participants will tour the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office and the Main Courthouse in New Brunswick.

Applications are due no later than Feb. 15. The application will be used to determine suitability for the program. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, reside within the County of Middlesex, have no felony convictions, not be wanted for any crime, and submit to a limited background check.

For more information on the Sheriff’s Civilian Academy, contact Sgt. Frank Sautner at 732-745-5909 or email frank.sautner@co.middlesex.nj.us.

For more information, call 732-745-3382.

The Pinelands Preservation Alliance’s Annual Juried Photo Exhibition has a scheduled opening for March 26.

All photographs must be made within the New Jersey Pinelands National Reserve. The reserve is found in portions of Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester and Ocean counties. All wildlife, flora and fauna must be photographed in their natural environment.

Submission date is Jan. 30.

More than $2,000 in cash prizes will be awarded: $1,000 for First Place Best in Show; $350 each for First Place Landscape, Flora & Fauna, and Other (People, Towns, Architecture, Culture, History, Recreation, etc).

Photographs submitted for exhibition will be selected by a credentialed jury with final selections chosen by Michael Yamashita, an acclaimed National Geographic photographer.

Acceptance notification is planned from Feb. 14-18. Awards, including cash prizes, will be announced at the reception on March 26.

All selected photographs will be exhibited at the historic Bishop Farmstead in Southampton from March 28 through April 30, and all submitted photos will be on display in the online gallery opening by April 15.

A total of six images can be submitted per photographer.

All participants must use the Smarter Entry system to register. Photos must be JPEG format, and files cannot exceed 8MB in size.

Learn more at www.PinelandsPhotoExhibit.org or email entries@pinelandsalliance.org.

The Imperial Music Center will present a concert at 2 p.m. Feb. 6 at the center, 48 Appleby Ave., South River.

Richard Golazeski will be conducting.

A $5 donation is appreciated.

For more information, call 732-238-0310 or visit www.imperialmusicenter.com.

NAMI Family-to-Family is a free, 8-session educational program for family, significant others and friends of people with mental health conditions. It is taught by NAMI-trained family members who have been there, and includes presentations, discussions and interactive exercises.

The group setting of NAMI Family-to-Family provides mutual support and shared positive impact – experience compassion and reinforcement from people who understand your situation.

Through the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), learn

How to solve problems and communicate effectively

Taking care of yourself and managing your stress

Supporting your loved one with compassion

Finding and using local supports and services

Up-to-date information on mental health conditions and how they affect the brain

How to handle a crisis

Current treatments and therapies

The impact of mental health conditions on the entire family

Sessions through NAMI Middlesex County will be held virtually from 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, March 9 to April 27, virtually. A Zoom tutorial will be held March 2; attendance is optional.

Register at www.naminj.org/programs/f2f/

Centraljersey.com will hold a Health & Wellness Expo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 27 at MarketFair, 3535 Route 1 south, Princeton.

For tickets, visit nmg.ticketleap.com/CJ22

For vendor opportunities, email events@newspapermediagroup.com

Centraljersey.com/Newspaper Media Group/Packet Media LLC publish this chain of weekly newspapers and monthly magazines.

The 45th annual South Amboy St. Patrick’s Day Parade is set to begin at 2 p.m. March 20.

The parade will feature more than 23 bands and over 2,000 marchers. Parade participants will begin lining up at 1 p.m. on South Pine Avenue.

The parade will provide spectators with a multi-cultural array of entertainment, including various pipe and drum bands, the sounds of Salsa music, a steel drum band and the Philadelphia Mummers String Band.

South Amboy resident Tom Dempsey will serve as the parade’s grand marshal. He and his wife Phyllis were the owners of Phyllis’ Sugar Bowl which offered residents homemade chocolates and ice cream for over 28 years at its former location on Broadway in South Amboy.

For additional parade information or to register an organization as a 2022 parade participant, visit www.southamboyparade.com.

Recognizing the bravery and commitment of volunteer firefighters and first responders, New Jersey American Water announces its 2022 grant program for volunteer fire departments and emergency responders (ambulance and first aid squads) located within the company’s service areas.

Grants may be used to cover the costs of personal protective equipment, communications gear, first aid equipment, firefighting tools, vehicle maintenance and other materials that will be used to support volunteer firefighter and emergency responder operations.

Reimbursement for specific training courses, including the cost of training manuals, student workbooks, and instructors is also eligible.

To apply, organizations must complete the online application, located at www.newjerseyamwater.com, under News & Community, Community Involvement.

The maximum grant amount awarded to any organization is $2,000 and the deadline to apply is March 31.

Interested applicants can find more information and apply online at www.newjerseyamwater.com/community.

Grant recipients will be notified by the end of April.

The Freehold High School Class of ’72 will celebrate its 50th class reunion on July 23 at the American Hotel in Freehold.

Tickets are $85 per person, and must be purchased in advance; no tickets will be sold at the door.

The deadline for ticket purchases is July 13. Contact Sue Shrott at Sueshrott@gmail.com or 732-995-7754.

Ongoing

The Sayreville Police Auxiliary is seeking new applicants.

Must be age 18 or older, live within 5 miles of the Sayreville border and have a clean criminal/driving record.

For more information and to apply, visit www.sayrevillepoliceaux.org

Central Jersey Chapter 148 of the Korean War Veterans extend an invitation to any veterans, regardless of the branch of service, who served during the Korean War from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, in any location, including Europe; or who have served in Korea from July 27, 1953, to the current date.

Other veterans may join as associate members.

The group meets at 10 a.m. the second Wednesday of every month, from May to December, at the Monroe Township Municipal Building, 1 Municipal Plaza, in the court room.

Requirements for membership include paying dues of $25 to the Korean War Veterans Association and $10 to the chapter per year.

Korean War Veterans National LIFE membership is available for those 80 and older, and is $75.

The chapter is involved in various functions during the year, including fundraising to help veterans at the New Jersey State Veterans Memorial Home in Menlo Park, the Lyons campus of the VA New Jersey Health Care System, and the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home at Vineland.

For more information, contact Charlie Koppelman at 609-655-3111 or KWVANJ@yahoo.com

The Kosher Meals on Wheels program through Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County is in need of substitute drivers to deliver meals, sometimes with limited notice.

Currently, there are openings on Mondays along the Highland Park route and along the Edison/Metuchen route. Areas include Woodbridge, Edison, Metuchen, Highland Park, East Brunswick and Old Bridge.

Call 732-777-1940 for information on how to apply.

Visit http://middlesexcountynj.gov/healthyfoodsmap The Center for Therapy & Counseling Services is offering a Teen Girls Support Group. This free group offers girls ages 13-17 a safe place to connect, share stories and be encouraging. The goal is to enhance self esteem, self confidence and communication skills. Each group is led by trained facilitators. Girls meet weekly at 7 p.m. Thursdays, virtually. Registration is required by calling 732-254-0600. Or, email info@centerfortherapy.net for more information. The Center for Therapy & Counseling Services is located at 15 W. Prospect St., East Brunswick. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern New Jersey (BBBSCNNJ) is inviting Middlesex County residents to become a volunteer Big Brother or Big Sister to a local child. BBBSCNNJ currently has 20 children on its Middlesex County waiting list, mostly boys. BBBSCNNJ provides one-to-one mentoring for youth ages 6-18. Volunteer Big Brothers and Sisters spend quality time with their Littles each month, enjoying free or low-cost activities during which the child may learn new skills, explore new interests, or expand their experience beyond their family and neighborhood. There are no special skills required, and BBBSCNNJ’s experienced staff provides continual support. To be matched with a Middlesex County child, apply at mentornj.org. Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey is seeking compassionate volunteers to provide support to local hospice patients and their families. Hospice patient care volunteers visit with patients in their home, which can also be nursing facilities or assisted living facilities, at least once a week. Visits can be virtual and are during the day or early evening. Volunteers may also assist with administrative work in the hospice office. To sign up for a virtual training class, contact Deborah Adams at 732-405-3035 or email Deborah@dovehs.com

The Madison-Old Bridge Township Historical Society is looking for middle school and high school yearbooks from Madison Township and Old Bridge Township to add to its collection. Contact Jeff Kagan at 646-246-5598. The yearbook collection is readily available for the general public to review at the Thomas Warne Museum located just across the street from the Old Bridge High School.

The Anshe Emeth Community Development Corp (AECDC) Central Jersey Diaper Bank is collecting baby clothing sizes newborn-2T, diapers and books. Donations can be picked up if within Middlesex County. Volunteers from the Rutgers School of Nursing will arrive between 10 a.m. and noon on the day indicated. Sign up at https://forms.gle/nxuZUi5AMJe1RcyJ8 At this time, no shoes, equipment, toys, etc. can be collected.

Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick has launched the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group for families who are coping with loss due to addiction. The free and confidential support group meets virtually on the second Thursday of every month from 7-8:30 p.m. Inspired by Saint Peter’s Opioid Task Force, the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group is for families and close loved ones of people who have passed away from addiction. The support group is open to everyone in New Jersey and serves as a safe space for families to discuss their grief. To join the Substance Abuse and Addiction Loss Support Group, call Jeanne Delacruz, a social worker at Saint Peter’s who facilitates the support group, at 732-745-8522 or email jdanyus@saintpetersuh.com

NAMI In Our Own Voice (NAMI En Nuestra Propia Voz) is a program by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) New Jersey chapter geared toward community education and reducing the stigma of mental health, as trained volunteers share their lived experience of mental health recovery. To schedule a presentation at a school, PTA meeting, congregation, town hall, support group or professional training, email ioov@naminj.org Presentations are available in English and Spanish.

Gain stability from an in-demand occupation; apply for a Women’s Center career training grant from Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County. Qualified persons who are active members of the JFS Women’s Center must submit an application and attend an interview. Grants are available for short-term training programs for in-demand jobs. Eligible candidates must qualify as a “displaced homemaker,” a woman who is a single mother, divorced, separated, widowed, or living with a disabled spouse/partner. For more information or to schedule an appointment, email womenscenter@jfsmiddlesex.org

Central Jersey SCORE, a non-profit resource partner of the Small Business Administration, is looking for volunteers to assist people looking to start a business or grow an existing small business.

The organization is recruiting business owners and executives, both current and retired, who want to share their experience and knowledge with today’s up-and-coming entrepreneurs.

The Central Jersey Chapter of SCORE serves Middlesex, Somerset and Hunterdon counties.

Central Jersey SCORE provides in-person mentoring and webinars, both offered virtually in line with current pandemic restrictions. In addition, the SCORE website offers tools and templates on a wide variety of topics and numerous online courses and webinars to assist small business owners through every aspect of business development and management. Services are offered free of charge.

Anyone interested in volunteering with SCORE or seeking additional information should email marcia.glatman@scorevolunteer.org