Maryann Carol Iskra Del Gigante’s Obituary

July 20, 1944 – January 15, 2022



Flagtown, NJ: On Saturday, January 15, 2022, Maryann Carol Del Gigante, age 77, died at the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Maryann was born in Bayonne, New Jersey on July 20, 1944, and lived in Flagtown for over fifty years. She worked as the building manager at the Somerset County Ted Blum 4-H Center in Bridgewater Township, New Jersey for over twenty years until her retirement in 2015. She first became involved with the 4-H Center when she volunteered to run the original Dungeons and Dragons (D&D) Club in the late 1970’s and throughout the 1980’s, because it was a fun way to help her son Chris and his friends to build leadership skills, strategic thinking, problem solving and teamwork. In addition to Maryann’s years of service at the 4-H Center, she was an avid reader, a lover of the arts, a jewelry maker, and a loving grandma to her grandson Nick.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Julia Iskra. She is survived by her husband of over fifty years, John Del Gigante; her son Christopher Del Gigante and his wife Robin; her grandson Nick; her brother Francis Iskra; and her secret lover, actor Jason Momoa.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 2:00 pm at the Hillsborough Funeral Home, 796 Route 206, Hillsborough, NJ 08844. The Del Gigante family will receive friends during the viewing on Friday, January 21, 2022, from 6:00-8:00 pm; and on Saturday, January 22, 2022, from 1:00-2:00 pm. The family has requested that all in attendance please wear a mask. A cremation will take place privately.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Bridgewater-Raritan High School (BRHS) FIRST Robotics Team 303 “Robotics Warehouse Loss from Hurricane Ida” at their GoFundMe at: https://gofund.me/22ea1cb5. BRHS FIRST Robotics Team 303’s equipment and storage warehouse were lost due to flood waters from Hurricane Ida in September 2021.

Maryann was an avid FIRST Robotics grandma for her grandson Nick and was a firm believer in the limitless potential of children when they apply their minds to solve tough problems. A donation in her memory to FIRST Robotics Team 303 would be greatly appreciated.