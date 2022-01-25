Princeton police blotter

Someone smashed the driver’s side window of a Walker Drive resident’s car and reportedly rummaged through the glove box, but nothing was reported missing. The incident was reported Jan. 17.

A Stockton Street resident told police that someone shattered the driver’s-side window on one car and attempted to break the driver’s-side window on a second car parked at the residence Dec. 29. Nothing was reported missing.

A Roper Road resident reported the theft of two envelopes, each one containing checks, from the mailbox at her home Jan. 18.

The catalytic converter on a car belonging to a Jefferson Road resident was allegedly removed from the car while it was parked in the victim’s driveway. The theft was reported Jan. 19.

A Leigh Avenue resident told police that a man entered his house and was allegedly observed holding a knife Jan. 21. The man left the house and dropped the knife in the yard, according to the statement.

In an alleged incident of road rage that occurred Jan. 22 on State Road (Route 206), the driver of one car allegedly approached the driver of the second car with a baseball bat, according to police reports.

A burglar shattered the rear sliding glass door on a Leonard Court home and entered the house, but nothing was reported missing in the incident, which was reported. Jan. 23.