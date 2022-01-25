PSRC seeks to restart in-person programming during February

Princeton Senior Resource Center (PSRC) has extended its temporary halt to in-person programming into late February.

PSRC aims to return to in-person programming on Feb. 22 after the extended pause. The extension announced on Jan. 21 is due to the Omicron variant and a significant increase in COVID-19 cases throughout January following New Year’s Eve.

The current pause for in-person programming went into effect on Jan. 3 and was set to end on Jan. 23.

Programs that are virtual sessions through Zoom include Chess + Workshop, Children of Aging Parents group, Cosmology group, Early Stage Memory Loss group, FYI Seminar (Jan. 28 and Feb. 11), Grandparenting group, Knit Wits group, Let’s Talk group, Men in Retirement group (Jan. 28 and Feb. 18), Next Chapter Widows group, Transition to Retirement group, and Women in Retirement group (Jan. 28 and Feb. 18).

According to PSRC, table tennis and games remain cancelled through Feb. 18.

The organization also continues the pause on the opening of its new building at 101 Poor Farm Road for in-person and hybrid programming.

The new building, which had been renovated and redesigned, has given the organization more space to provide programs to seniors in Princeton and is also the location for staff offices that have been relocated from the Suzanne Patterson Building.

Space was needed as the organization had outgrown the space provided by the Suzanne Patterson Building on Stockton Street. Nancy S. Klath Center for Lifelong Learning includes a new technology lab, office spaces, lounge, kitchen, common area, and classroom and meeting spaces on the two floors.

According to the Princeton Health Department, as of Jan. 20, Princeton had 196 positive cases of COVID-19 in the previous seven days to the date. The department also reported 453 confirmed positive cases for the 14 days leading up to Jan. 20.

For more information on program dates and remote sessions, visit www.princetonsenior.org.