North Brunswick man who fled to Georgia charged with murder of East Brunswick man

A North Brunswick man was captured in Georgia following accusations he murdered an East Brunswick resident in New Brunswick.

Authorities responded to the area of Remsen Avenue and Seaman Street in New Brunswick around 10:18 a.m. Jan. 9 following the report of a shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers located Nathaniel Edwards, Jr., 23, of East Brunswick, who sustained a gunshot wound. Edwards was transported to a nearby hospital where he later passed away.

An investigation by Detective Brandt Gregus of the New Brunswick Police Department and Detective Ryan Tighe of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office identified Malik Stringer, 23, of North Brunswick as the shooter, according to updated information provided by Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Anthony A. Caputo of the New Brunswick Police Department on Jan. 26.

On Jan. 24, Stringer was arrested without incident in Atlanta by members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to the statement. Stringer has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree attempted murder, and one count of second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun.

Stringer remains in Georgia pending an extradition hearing. Upon his return to New Jersey, he will be lodged at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center pending a pre-trial detention hearing in Superior Court, according to the statement.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area should call Gregus at 732-745-5200 or Tighe at 732-745-4335.