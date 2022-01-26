North Brunswick, Princeton men charged in connection with shooting of a juvenile

Two men have been charged in connection with the non-fatal shooting of a

teenage male.

Authorities responded to the area of Throop Avenue and Redmond Street in New Brunswick following the report of a shooting around 7:09 p.m. Jan. 20, according to information provided by Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Anthony A. Caputo of the New Brunswick Police Department on Jan. 26.

Upon their arrival, officers located one juvenile male who had been shot, according to the statement. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Following an investigation, authorities determined Corey Fuqua, 19, of North Brunswick, and Gede Maccelus, 20, of Princeton, participated in the shooting.

On Jan. 25, Fuqua and Maccelus were each charged with one count of first-degree attempted murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun.

Fuqua and Maccelus were in custody pending a pre-trial detention hearing in Superior Court, as of press time.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area should call Detective Keith Walcott of the New Brunswick Police Department at 732-745-5200 or Detective Paul Kelley of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3330.