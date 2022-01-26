Three Newark males charged in connection to stolen vehicles, hundreds of stolen key fobs from Avenel car dealership

PHOTO COURTESY OF NEWARK NJ DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

× PHOTO COURTESY OF NEWARK NJ DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

Police charged three males from Newark in connection with a stolen vehicle and possession of hundreds of key fobs from Car Revolution in the Avenel section of Woodbridge.

The three males – ages 26, 18 and 15 – were apprehended on Jan. 19, according to Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara in a social media post on Jan. 19.

“I commend the 2nd Precinct officers who located the stolen vehicle that led to these three arrests and the recovery of hundreds of stolen key fobs,” O’Hara said. “I’m grateful that two additional vehicles were subsequently recovered by police, perhaps averting those vehicles from being used in crimes.” Police observed three males sleeping in a stolen black 2015 Audi in the 100 block of Parker Street in Newark. The 15-year-old male was allegedly in possession of the key fob for the Audi, which was stolen out of Car Revolution in Avenel. Twelve vehicles were found to be stolen from the Avenel dealership on Route 1, police said. Police also located a stolen vehicle at Mapes and Weequahic avenues and a black Dodge Ram pickup truck in the 300 block of South 12th Street in Newark. The 15-year-old was also allegedly in possession of the key fobs of the two stolen vehicles, police said. With consent of the Dodge Ram’s owner, police searched the vehicle and located 139 key fobs stolen from Car Revolution, police said.