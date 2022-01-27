LAWRENCEVILLE

Alice Louise Griebling Jones, 88, of Lawrenceville passed away peacefully on Sunday January 16, 2022 at Care One at Hamilton. Born in Columbus, OH, she had resided in Lawrenceville for over 50 years. She retired from the Lawrenceville School in 2019 where she worked at the front desk in the library for 22 years, often riding her bike to work up until the end.

Daughter of the late Erich and Helen Rudy Griebling, wife of the late Robert J. Jones, she is survived by a son, Peter Jones of CA, 2 daughters, Anne Jones of New York, NY, Susan Jones of Oakland, CA, 7grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Alice lived both an eventful and an ordinary life. As the daughter of an English major, sister to another and wife of a third, she was open to all manner of culture and travel. As a wife and mother of three, she lived in Cleveland Ohio, Tottori Japan, finally settling in Lawrenceville where she stubbornly lived on her own for much of the last 10 years after her husband died. She enjoyed the symphony, historical & educational travel with her husband and many dinner parties with her friends and neighbors. She was active in the Women’s and Garden Clubs of Lawrenceville, a Brownie troop mother in the 70’s, and a master of the home-baked mac and cheese. In addition to providing us with a sit-down breakfast every morning and dinner every night, she set an especially nice table for Sunday dinners, with name tags and stemware. She laughed at her own jokes, literally slapping her own knee. She always served dessert.

She was an architect of many treasure and scavenger hunts, craftily sending her children out to roam the1970s streets of the Lawrenceville village to belt out ‘My country tis of thee’ from a certain street corner, or find a rock shaped like a triangle from the creek that ran across the old railroad tracks behind her Willow Road home. She especially loved Easter when she would create elaborate egg hunts, always ending with baskets crammed with jelly beans and peeps. She loved her family deeply and was especially delighted by her grandchildren and great grandchild.

A memorial brunch (with lots of sweet breakfast treats) will be held later in the spring for family & friends.

Condolences are welcome at www.wilsonapple.com.