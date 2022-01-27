Capital Health acquires St. Francis Medical Center, promising to increase care to the Trenton area

Capital Health and St. Francis Medical Center, a member of Trinity Health, have entered into a definitive agreement to move forward with Capital Health’s acquisition of St. Francis Medical Center.

× Capital Health and St. Francis Medical Center, a member of Trinity Health, have entered into a definitive agreement to move forward with Capital Health’s acquisition of St. Francis Medical Center.

Capital Health and St. Francis Medical Center, a member of Trinity Health, have entered into a definitive agreement to move forward with Capital Health’s acquisition of St. Francis Medical Center.

The addition of St. Francis Medical Center, located at 601 Hamilton Ave. in Trenton, to the Capital Health network of health care services will result in an integrated, comprehensive, and sustainable non-profit health care system for communities in the greater Trenton area, according to information provided by Capital Health.

The definitive agreement was reached after a non-binding letter of intent was signed in the spring and a subsequent due diligence period, according to the statement. The due diligence process evaluated how to best enhance capabilities and fulfill the organizations’ shared mission to serve the City of Trenton, surrounding communities, and their residents.

The agreement will now move through required state and federal regulatory approvals, a review process that can take more than a year.

“Capital Health and St. Francis Medical Center have had a shared mission to support our community for more than a century,” Al Maghazehe, president and CEO of Capital Health, said in the statement. “Over the last several years, as Capital Health has continued to grow and expand its geography, one thing I have been very clear on is our enduring commitment to Trenton. This undertaking demonstrates that and will be complemented by other significant investments Capital Health will make to develop programs focusing on the broader needs of our neighbors, bringing a holistic approach to their well-being. We are truly excited for this next chapter in health care for our region.”

“In completing the due diligence process, we have concluded months of planning and discussion and can now start a plan to bring our organizations together with a goal of greater care options for the community,” Daniel P. Moen, president and chief executive officer of St. Francis Medical Center, said in the statement. “Serving our community is at the heart of each of our organizations, and it is through this shared mission and aligned approach to care that residents will receive improved access to high-quality care.”

As a result of the definitive agreement, Capital Health plans to offer an enhanced complement of integrated services with community and tertiary levels of care to more efficiently meet the needs of area residents, according to the statement. Preserving and strengthening healthcare services in Trenton will be a priority.

Capital Health’s acquisition of St. Francis will combine St. Francis’ specialized cardiac services with Capital Health’s specialized service lines including neuroscience, trauma, cancer, maternity and orthopedics, as well as preserving other critical programs in the areas of emergency and behavioral health services, according to the statement.

It will also align all of these complementary services with Capital Health Medical Group, which includes more than 20 primary care practices and dozens of specialty practices throughout the region.

In addition to St. Francis Medical Center, the acquisition will include related operations, including LIFE St. Francis, St. Francis Medical Associates, its Schools of Nursing and Radiologic Technology, and internal medical residency program.

“The City of Trenton and the surrounding communities are a critical part of our shared mission to care for the underserved and I am extremely excited by what this agreement means for residents in the immediate community and the larger region,” Samuel J. Plumeri Jr., chairman of the Capital Healthcare Inc. Board of Trustees, said in the statement. “The comprehensive model of care achieved will have a significant, positive impact on the health of our community.”

“This definitive agreement demonstrates our steadfast commitment to provide area residents, including the underserved, with high-quality, comprehensive care,” Joseph Youngblood, II, chairman of the Board of Trustees of St. Francis Medical Center, said in the statement. “The Trustees of St. Francis Medical Center spent countless hours identifying the best solution to continue the mission of the Sisters of St. Francis to provide health care in the City of Trenton. Our strengths, coupled with those of Capital Health, a regional health care leader, will improve services for residents by offering a fully integrated network of services in the City of Trenton. The result will be improved access and delivery of care for area residents.”

For more information, visit www.capitalhealth.org.