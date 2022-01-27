New Jersey’s first female South Asian municipal court judge appointed in Edison

Mayor Sam Joshi nominated Dipti Vaid Dedhia, Esq. for a judgeship on the Edison Municipal Court. Following her confirmation by the Township Council on Jan. 26, Dedhia is the first female South Asian municipal court judge in both Edison and New Jersey’s history.PHOTO COURTESY OF EDISON TOWNSHIP

Edison Mayor Sam Joshi nominated Dipti Vaid Dedhia, Esq., for a judgeship on the Edison Municipal Court. Following her confirmation by the Township Council on Jan. 26, Dedhia is the first female South Asian municipal court judge in the history of both Edison and New Jersey.

“It was truly my honor and privilege to nominate Dipti Vaid Dedhia as Edison’s next municipal court judge,” Joshi said during the meeting. “She is the most qualified and ready for the job.”

Formerly the Deputy Attorney General in Employment Counsel and Labor for the State of New Jersey, Dedhia graduated from George Washington University before receiving her Juris Doctor from Seton Hall University of Law. She has spent decades litigating complex employment matters, investigating complaints involving violations of law or policy, and representing the governor’s office of Employee Relations in arbitrating grievances between the administration and labor unions, according to a statement released after the meeting.

“When I was young I didn’t know what I wanted to do for my career, but I had two amazing parents who motivated me to strive for a life of significance and conscience. In recognition of their immense impact on my life, one of my main goals in my new role is to be an example to the youth of today. My message to them is simple: though the path may not be clear as you stand here today, your goals are attainable. Achieving your dreams through courage, kindness, and perseverance is not a cliche – I am living proof,” Dedhia said in the statement.

In addition to her years of experience providing legal counsel on labor laws, anti-discrimination policies, prevailing wage laws, and best employment practices, Dedhia was also the recipient of the Most Successful Mediator Award in the Passaic County Superior Court Clerk’s Program.

She has also participated in national civil rights competition, is certified in deposition skills by the National Institute of Trial Advocacy, and is a frequent contributor to Huffington Post, Brown Girl Magazine, and the Aerogram, according to the statement.

Born originally in London, Dedhia moved to New Jersey with her parents at age two and has lived in the state for the past 36 years, 20 of which are as a resident of Edison. She enjoys spending her free time at home with her husband and three young children, ages one, four and seven, according to the statement.