Testimony continues regarding Route 130 QuickChek; next meeting set for March 15

NORTH BRUNSWICK – There may be only one meeting left before members of the public can speak about a QuickChek convenience store and gas station that has been proposed in a residential zone in North Brunswick.

Testimony regarding North Brunswick’s third QuickChek location centers around a 5,670-square-foot convenience store with 11 indoor and eight outdoor seats; plus a 6,565-square-foot gasoline service pump area to include eight fuel dispensers with 16 fueling positions; associated site improvements; and a 100-foot natural buffer area along Route 130 north between Nimitz Place on the north and Washington Place on the south. Residences off McKinley Avenue lie to the west in the R-2 residential zone.

Henry L. Kent-Smith of East Ridge Development has said the Zoning Board of Adjustment has denied prior applications for a self-storage facility and a Walgreens pharmacy at the site, but he said the bifurcated application first considered on Dec. 15, 2020, in conjunction with a concept plan, would complement QuickChek sites on How Lane and Route 1 south in North Brunswick.

During the Jan. 25 zoning board meeting, testimony regarding the QuickChek application continued, but recessed after two hours because another application was on the meeting agenda.

Attorney Lawrence Sachs, who represents the zoning board, recommended that testimony and the cross-examination of the applicant’s witnesses be completed at the board’s March 15 meeting. After that, board members expect to hear comments from the public and then vote on the application.

Sachs said residents can view the Feb. 15 zoning board meeting to find out if the March 15 meeting will be virtual or in person.

For more information about the meeting date and application, visit http://northbrunswicknj.gov under the Department of Community Development/Zoning

Contact Jennifer Amato at jamato@newspapermediagroup.com