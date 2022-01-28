Edison man sentenced in fatal New Brunswick crash

An individual has been sentenced for causing the death of another person in a crash in New Brunswick in 2020.

New Brunswick police officers responded to a motor vehicle crash involving three vehicles around 11:30 p.m. Oct. 1, 2020. An investigation by Detective Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office and Officer Peter Maroon of the New Brunswick Police Department determined that Arsalan Gul, 22, of Edison, who was driving an Infiniti sedan, crashed into a Honda Civic, disabling it in the roadway where it was struck by another vehicle, according to information provided by Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Anthony A. Caputo of the New Brunswick Police Department on Jan. 28.

The driver of the Civic, Brian O’Donnell, 32, of Robbinsville, was pronounced dead at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Gul was subsequently charged and pleaded guilty to second-degree vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated.

On Jan. 28, following sentencing arguments by Assistant Prosecutor Keith Abrams and Assistant Prosecutor Kaitlin Poggi, Gul was sentenced by Judge Pedro J. Jimenez to seven years in state prison on one count of second-degree vehicular homicide.

Gul must serve 85% of his sentence, approximately six years, before he is eligible for parole, according to the statement.

Upon his release, Gul will be subject to a 12-year loss of license, according to the statement.