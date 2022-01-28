Hot-shooting Famula, Bulldogs roll past Holmdel, 73-49

1 / 4 Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School boys basketball player Cal Famula tracks down the loose ball during a game against Holmdel on Jan. 27 in Holmdel. Famula scored a game-high 24 points to help Rumson-Fair Haven defeat Holmdel 73-49. STEVEN BASSIN/STAFF 2 / 4 Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School boys basketball player Trent Sloan dribbles the ball up the floor during a game against Holmdel on Jan. 27 in Holmdel. Rumson-Fair Haven won 73-49. STEVEN BASSIN/STAFF 3 / 4 Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School boys basketball player Geoff Schroeder knocks down a three-pointer during a game against Holmdel on Jan. 27 in Holmdel. Schroeder scored 14 points in the contest. STEVEN BASSIN/STAFF 4 / 4 Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School boys basketball player Scott Gyimesi leads the fast break during a game against Holmdel on Jan. 27 in Holmdel. Gyimesi scored 12 points and had 14 rebounds in the contest.STEVEN BASSIN/STAFF ❮ ❯

Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School junior forward Cal Famula played the “game of his life” against Holmdel High School on Jan. 27 in Holmdel, according to his teammate Geoff Schroeder.

Famula scored a game-high 24 points, including six three-point field goals, to lead the Bulldogs to a 73-49 road victory over their Shore Conference A Central Division foe.

With the win, Rumson-Fair Haven improved to 9-2 in the 2021-22 basketball season.

“It was a great game,” Famula said. “I was getting open looks and my teammates were finding me. We were all hitting some tough shots. It was a great showing.”

Famula hit three daggers from three-point range during an outstanding first quarter of shooting by the Bulldogs.

END OF 1ST Q: Cal Famula knocks down back to back 3-pointers to end improves display of shooting in the Q by RFH. @RFH_Hoops leads Holmdel 34-16! CC: @central_jersey @RFH_Regional #NJHoops 🏀 pic.twitter.com/P8cHX4l7b3 — Steven Bassin (@SBassin_Sports) January 27, 2022

The Bulldogs drained nine three-point field goals in the first quarter to take a commanding 34-16 lead into the second quarter.

Famula continued to be locked in from behind the arc in the second quarter. He hit three more three-point field goals to help the Bulldogs grab a 49-24 lead with 1:56 to play in the quarter.

Famula scored 20 of his game-high 24 points in the first half. After the game he modestly said he could not have had the night he had without the support and play of his teammates.

“It was a team win,” Famula said. “We were moving the ball as a team and making open shots and playing great defense.”

Schroeder connected on the team’s 13th three-point field goal just before the end of the quarter to put the Bulldogs up 54-27 at halftime.

HALFTIME: Geoff Schroeder hits his 3rd 3-pointer & RFH’s 13th 3-pointer of the game to put @RFH_Hoops up 54-27. WHAT A TREMENDOUS HALF BY THE BULLDOGS! CC: @RFH_Regional @central_jersey #NJHoops 🏀 pic.twitter.com/Dpyg35O2Lb — Steven Bassin (@SBassin_Sports) January 27, 2022

The senior hit three three-point field goals during the first half and finished with 14 points.

“I just try to do whatever the team needs,” Schroeder said. “One of our biggest strengths is that we have multiple guys on our team who we can look to when we need a score.”

After missing the first eight games of the season with an injury, Schroeder has made an immediate impact since returning to the starting lineup.

“He’s our best player,” Coach Chris Champeau said of Schroeder. “With him running the show, we really get to spread the floor better and it opens up everyone else.”

Rumson-Fair Haven finished with 14 three-point field goals against Holmdel. Two days earlier, on Jan. 25, the Bulldogs made 15 shots from behind the arc against St. Rose of Belmar.

The victory over Holmdel extended the Bulldogs’ current winning streak to five games as they try to keep pace with Red Bank Catholic for the top spot in the A Central Division.

Red Bank Catholic defeated the Bulldogs, 52-34, on Jan. 13. The teams will square off again on Feb. 1 in Rumson.

“Red Bank Catholic has the most talent in the Shore Conference,” said Champeau. “They handed it to us pretty good the first time. We have to play our game to get a win against them.”

With the addition of Schroeder and the talented players the Bulldogs have on the roster, Champeau believes his squad has what it takes to compete for the Shore Conference Tournament crown.

“It’s pretty wide open,” the coach said of the conference.

The Bulldogs also have their sights set on winning the 2021-22 Central Jersey Group II state sectional tournament. A victory in that post-season event would give the program its third state sectional tournament title in six years (the Bulldogs won in 2016-17 and 2017-18).

“That’s big for us,” Champeau said of winning a state sectional tournament championship. “The state tournament is what it’s all about. We are ready to get after it.”

The game between Rumson-Fair Haven and Holmdel came to an abrupt end midway through the fourth quarter because of a power outage in the high school and in the surrounding area.

Senior Scott Gyimesi scored 12 points and pulled down 14 rebounds against the Hornets. He leads the Bulldogs in scoring and rebounding.

“It’s all about putting wins up on the board,” Gyimesi said. “I’ll do whatever I can to help our team win. It can be getting rebounds, scoring points, making good outlet passes. I’m just playing my role to help the team win.”

Senior Trent Sloan contributed 10 points to the Rumson-Fair Haven victory.