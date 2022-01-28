Pedestrian death in Old Bridge under investigation

OLD BRIDGE – Authorities responded to the area of Route 9 and Ferry Road following the report of a crash involving a pedestrian around 1:25 a.m. Jan. 28.

Upon their arrival, authorities located Harvey Berse, 69, of Old Bridge, who had been struck by multiple vehicles and who was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to information provided by Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Joseph Mandola of the Old Bridge Police Department.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information should call Officer Steven Connolly of the Old Bridge Police Department at 732-721-5600, ext. 3821, or Detective Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4328.