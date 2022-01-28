Brendan Gleeson and Patricia Clarkson PHOTO BY APRIL MCMILLAN

By Rick Gables

SundanceTV will premiere its second installment of the multiple Emmy Award-winning anthology drama State of the Union on Monday, Feb. 14, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. All 10 episodes of this groundbreaking short form series will also be available for full season binge watching on Sundance Now and AMC+ streaming services. The series stars Brendan Gleeson, Patricia Clarkson and Esco Jouléy. State of the Union will see the return of award-winning writer/director duo Nick Hornby and Stephen Frears as they continue to cleverly explore relationships and the human experience. In this season, liberal campaigning Ellen (Clarkson) drags her traditional, self-made husband Scott (Gleeson) out of his comfort zone and into a hipster Connecticut coffee shop, where they have 10 minutes before their marriage counseling session to drink a coffee, gather their thoughts and argue about everything from Quakerism to pronouns. Each week, between the bickering, they begin to piece together what has gone wrong between them. As the weeks go by, they start to deconstruct their 30-year marriage.

Season one of Power Book IV: Force will premiere on STARZ Sunday, Feb. 6, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Joseph Sikora will reprise his iconic role in the fourth installment of the Power Universe, as he leaves New York behind and plans to take on a city of his own, Chicago. Additional cast includes Isaac Keys, Lili Simmons, Gabrielle Ryan, Shane Harper, Anthony Fleming III, Lucien Cambric and Tommy Flanagan. The fourth installment centers on fan-favorite character Tommy Egan (Sikora). As Tommy leaves New York after losing Ghost, LaKeisha and the only city he’s ever known, he makes a quick detour to close an old wound that’s been haunting him for decades. What was supposed to be a quick stop turns into a labyrinth of family secrets and lies Tommy thought were long buried.

NBC Universal’s streaming service Peacock will premiere its new one-hour drama series Bel-Air, reimagining the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will (Jabari Banks) reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known. Will Smith serves as executive producer.