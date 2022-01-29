Examiner On Campus, Feb. 2

Grace Leard of Cream Ridge has been named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester at Muhlenberg College, Allentown, Pa.

Riley Maffia of Allentown has been named to the Fall 2021 dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island, Kingston, R.I.

Liam Hartmann of Allentown, who is majoring in advertising and public relations and is a member of the Class of 2023, has been named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester at Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove, Pa.

Varnita Prakash of Allentown earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Fall 2021 at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, Ga. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.