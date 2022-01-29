Sixth grade Social Studies teacher spent 30 years teaching in Sayreville

SAYREVILLE – Following over three decades of service to the Sayreville School District, a teacher at the Sayreville Middle School (SMS) is retiring from her position.

The retirement of Margaret Fallon was announced at the Board of Education’s Jan. 18 meeting. Board members honored her retirement, which be effective on July 1, the first day of the 2022-23 school year.

According to Superintendent of Schools Richard Labbe, Fallon has worked in education for over 30 years and spent her entire career in Sayreville. At the middle school, she is a sixth grade Social Studies teacher and teaches reading to all grade levels.

Fallon also served as a formal mentor at SMS while assisting the school’s staff with informal mentoring, Labbe said. S

he has been a member of the Class Act Committee and supported the middle school’s Community Service Committee Club in various ways, particularly the casa program and clothing drives.

“She has notably added a great deal to the middle school staff and to the students who she has taught so diligently and with such dedication,” Labbe said. “She can be found early in the morning and late in the day working hard at the middle school to make her students’ experiences a truly rewarding and meaningful one. She is also known to staff for her dessert recipes and her amazing crumb cake.

“Mrs. Fallon, needless to say, has much to look forward to in her retirement years,” he continued. “She has said she’s willing to spend a lot of time with her young granddaughter during her retirement. We congratulate Mrs. Fallon on her amazing 30 plus years in education, all of which was at Sayreville.

“We thank Mrs. Fallon for everything that she has done for all of her students over the many years that she has serviced this district with such dedication and such excellence,” Labbe said. “We also thank her for all that she’s done for the middle school, this school district and the greater Sayreville community.”