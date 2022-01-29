Tri-Town News On Campus, Feb. 2

The University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala., awarded degrees to the following Jackson residents during its fall commencement ceremonies on Dec. 10-11, 2021: Tara Durante received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce and Business Administration; and Rose Goldbaum received a Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences.

The following local students have earned degrees from University of Maryland Global Campus, Adelphi, Md., in Fall 2021: Patrisio Mendezalvares of Jackson, Bachelor of Science, Computer Networks and Cybersecurity; and James Cowen of Jackson, Bachelor of Science, Accounting.

Muhlenberg College, Allentown, Pa., has named the following area residents to the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester: Madeline Anders of Jackson, Gianna Anzalone of Jackson, Emma Cornine of Jackson, Arianna Gambacorta of Howell and Max Pirozzi of Howell.

The University of Scranton, Pa., has named the following area residents to the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester: Sydney Ostroff of Howell, a senior occupational therapy major in the Panuska College of Professional Studies; Chloe Schubert of Jackson, a senior early and primary teacher education major in the Panuska College of Professional Studies; and Matthew Morro of Howell, a junior in the Kania School of Management.

Devin Kern of Jackson has been named to the Fall 2021 provost’s list with a 4.0 GPA at Hofstra University, Hempstead, N.Y.

Hofstra University, Hempstead, N.Y., has named the following Jackson residents to the Fall 2021 dean’s list: Rebecca Chiafullo, Ryan Drew, Emma Hennings, Jason Lindenbaum and Alivia McGarry.

The University of Rhode Island, Kingston, R.I., has named the following area residents to the Fall 2021 dean’s list: Dan McEvoy of Howell, Kavita O’Keefe of Howell, Jen Rojas of Howell and Sydney Walter of Jackson.

Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre, Pa., has named Jackson residents Nicholas Kinzler and Nicholas Swain to the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester.

Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove, Pa., has named the following area residents to the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester: Abigail Reist of Jackson, who is majoring in marketing and is a member of the Class of 2023; Jeffrey Lind of Howell, who is majoring in psychology and Spanish studies and is a member of the Class of 2024; and Jaclyn Kipp of Jackson, who is majoring in early childhood education and is a member of the Class of 2025.

The following students earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Fall 2021 at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, Ga. – Bernadette Gabrielle Bal of Jackson and Stephanie Uveges of Jackson. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.

Christie Suszko of Jackson has been named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, Ga.