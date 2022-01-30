Examiner Datebook, Feb. 2

• Registration is open for the Spring 2022 HEWYBL flag football season. HEWYBL now has two leagues: a co-ed league and a new all-girls league. HEWYBL flag football is open to children between the ages of 5 and 14. The registration deadline is March 16. The season will run from early April until mid-June. All games will be played in East Windsor. HEWYBL flag football typically draws players from Allentown, Cranbury, East Windsor, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Millstone Township, Robbinsville and West Windsor. Season details can be viewed at www.HEWYBL.com. To register, visit www.HEWYBL.com and select “Register” in the upper right corner. For more information, email hewyblflag@gmail.com

• The Monmouth County Park System’s National Seed Swap Day (cancelled by snow on Jan. 29) will be held on Feb. 26 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Tatum Park Red Hill Activity Center, Red Hill Road, Middletown. This event invites local gardeners to swap their vegetable, annual, perennial and native seeds for something new. Details are available at www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or by calling 732-872-2670.

• Monmouth County Park System will host the Casual Birder on Feb. 22 at 9 a.m. at Crosswicks Creek Park, Upper Freehold Township, meet in the Province Line Road parking lot. Join a park system naturalist for a morning bird walk. Open to all ages; under 18 with adult. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• Monmouth County Park System will host a Wondrous Winter Walk on Feb. 23 from 10-11:30 a.m. at Clayton Park, Upper Freehold Township, meet in the Emley’s Hill Road parking lot. Join a park system naturalist and explore nature in the winter. Open to all ages; under 18 with adult. Sturdy footwear recommended, trails used may have inclines or tree roots to step over. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• Monmouth County Park System will host Historical Valentines on Feb. 12-13 from noon to 3 p.m. at Historic Walnford, Walnford Road, Upper Freehold Township. View samples of historical 19th century valentines and make your own. Open to ages 10 and up. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• The Monmouth County Library offers six classes available at any time and without any advance registration on virtual Yoga, highlighting breathing, movement, stretching and other activities. Each program is offered at https://ly/MonCoLibraryYoga. The programs are offered by Steven Russell of Becoming Sound. Interested individuals may choose their own path with movements from six of the most popular library video class series. Sessions are Yoga Breathing; Yoga Stretching; Yoga Movement; Yoga Stretching with Support; Yoga at Home on the Floor; and Yoga at Home Standing. Individuals should consult a physician before starting any exercise program.

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, is looking for volunteers who will assist donors at area blood drives. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided, including precautions for the safety of the staff and blood donors. For additional information, call or text Sharon Zetts at 732-850-8906, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To apply online as a blood drive volunteer, go to https://www.nybc.org/support-us/volunteer-nybc/volunteer-application/

• The Allentown Village Initiative (TAVI) invites area residents to join a special effort to patronize local businesses. Register at www.allentownvinj.org to receive a weekly email highlighting Allentown’s shops and restaurants. The email will showcase unique products, services and specials offered by entrepreneurs throughout Allentown and Upper Freehold Township. There is no charge to participate. To register and for more information, visit www.allentownvinj.org

• CentraState Medical Center has launched a new online grief support group led by licensed clinical social workers certified in grief counseling to assist individuals who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The group is open for adult members of the community who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The private groups provide a safe, non-judgmental space for participants to share their emotions and struggles. The group meets via Zoom on the first and third Thursdays of each month at 3 p.m. To register, call 732-303-5170 or email Ametzger@Centrastate.com or Ssouza@Centrastate.com

• Samaritan Center, a joint ministry of St. Thomas More and Old Tennent Presbyterian churches, operates a food pantry to provide supplementary food for those in need in Manalapan, Marlboro, Englishtown and Millstone Township. For information, call 732-446-1142 and make an appointment. Donations of funds and food are gratefully accepted to support the operation of the center. Volunteers are always welcome.

• Embroiderers’ Guild of America – Monmouth Chapter is dedicated to teaching and sharing the joys of needlework. The organization welcomes stitchers of all levels. Evening stitchers will meet via Zoom on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Day stitchers will meet via Zoom on the third Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. Details: Toni, 732-462-5540, or visit website:www.mcega.org

