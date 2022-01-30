News Transcript Datebook, Feb. 2

• The Manalapan-Englishtown Regional School District Board of Education will hold a regular action meeting at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Wemrock Brook School, 118 Millhurst Road, Manalapan. The meeting is open to the public.

• The Monmouth County Park System’s National Seed Swap Day (cancelled by snow on Jan. 29) will be held on Feb. 26 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Tatum Park Red Hill Activity Center, Red Hill Road, Middletown. This event invites local gardeners to swap their vegetable, annual, perennial and native seeds for something new. Details are available at www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or by calling 732-872-2670.

• Monmouth County Park System will host Cutting, Splitting and Hewing on Feb. 6 from noon to 2:30 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. Join the farm staff as they use a two-man saw and a splitting wedge. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• Monmouth County Park System will host the Casual Birder on Feb. 8 at 9 a.m. at

Dorbrook Recreation Area, Route 537, Colts Neck, meet in the soccer field parking lot. Join a park system naturalist for a morning bird walk. Open to all ages; under 18 with adult. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• Monmouth County Park System will host a Wondrous Winter Walk on Feb. 9 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Manasquan Reservoir, Howell, meet in the Environmental Center parking lot. Join a park system naturalist and explore nature in the winter. Open to all ages; under 18 with adult. Sturdy footwear recommended, trails used may have inclines or tree roots to step over. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• Monmouth County Park System will host a Yarn Bee on Feb. 12 from noon to 2:30 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. Guests may knit or crochet at their own pace; farm staff will be on hand to assist those needing a little extra help. Bring your own supplies. Open to ages 10 and up; under 18 with adult. The cost is $5 per person; cash or check only. Details: 732-842-4000.

• Monmouth County Park System will host Historical Valentines on Feb. 12-13 from noon to 3 p.m. at Historic Walnford, Walnford Road, Upper Freehold Township. View samples of historical 19th century valentines and make your own. Open to ages 10 and up. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• Monmouth County Park System hosts a Nature Lecture Series: Brook Trout – The State Fish of New Jersey on Feb. 17 from 7-8 p.m. at the Freneau Woods Park Activity Center, Aberdeen Township. Join a park system naturalist for this talk and learn about the history and ecology of brook trout as well as the issues they face. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• Monmouth County Park System will host a Backyard Bird Count on Feb. 18 from 9-10 a.m. at the Manasquan Reservoir, Howell, meet at the Environmental Center; Feb. 19 from 9-10 a.m. at Freneau Woods Park, Aberdeen Township, meet at the Visitor Center; and Feb. 20 from 9-10 a.m. at Huber Woods Park, Middletown, meet at the Environmental Center.

Join a park system naturalist and celebrate the Great American Backyard Bird Count. Participants will start by looking at what winter birds are at the local feeders and then take a short walk to see what birds they can identify. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.

• Freehold High School Class of 1972 will be celebrating its 50-year class reunion on July 23 at the American Hotel, Freehold Borough. Tickets are $85 per person and must be purchased in advance; no tickets will be sold at the door. The deadline for ticket purchases is July 13. For more information, contact Sue Shrott by email at Sueshrott@gmail.com or call 732-995-7754.

• The Monmouth County Library offers six classes available at any time and without any advance registration on virtual Yoga, highlighting breathing, movement, stretching and other activities. Each program is offered at https://ly/MonCoLibraryYoga. The programs are offered by Steven Russell of Becoming Sound. Interested individuals may choose their own path with movements from six of the most popular library video class series. Sessions are Yoga Breathing; Yoga Stretching; Yoga Movement; Yoga Stretching with Support; Yoga at Home on the Floor; and Yoga at Home Standing. Individuals should consult a physician before starting any exercise program.

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, will conduct blood drives on the following dates: Feb. 10, Temple Shaari Emeth, 400 Craig Road, Manalapan, 3:30-8 p.m.; Feb. 11, Freehold Raceway Mall, Freehold Township, 12:30-6:30 p.m.; Feb. 18, Co-Cathedral of St. Robert Bellarmine, 61 Georgia Road, Freehold Township, 12:30-6:30 p.m.; To donate blood, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybloodcenter.org

• The Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County presents The Jewish-American Experience: Connecting Jewish Institutions Together, a series of Zoom programs that feature representatives from Jewish museums throughout the country. The program schedule includes the Washington State Jewish Historical Society, Feb. 6 at 3 p.m.; and the Jewish Historical Society of the Upper Midwest, Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. Admission is $5 per program, or $15 for the series. To receive the Zoom link, call 732-252-6990 or visit http://www.jhmomc.org

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, is looking for volunteers who will assist donors at area blood drives. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided, including precautions for the safety of the staff and blood donors. For additional information, call or text Sharon Zetts at 732-850-8906, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To apply online as a blood drive volunteer, go to https://www.nybc.org/support-us/volunteer-nybc/volunteer-application/

• Embroiderers’ Guild of America – Monmouth Chapter is dedicated to teaching and sharing the joys of needlework. The organization welcomes stitchers of all levels. Evening stitchers will meet via Zoom on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Day stitchers will meet via Zoom on the third Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. Details: Toni, 732-462-5540, or visit website:www.mcega.org

• CentraState Medical Center has launched a new online grief support group led by licensed clinical social workers certified in grief counseling to assist individuals who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The group is open for adult members of the community who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The private groups provide a safe, non-judgmental space for participants to share their emotions and struggles. The group meets via Zoom on the first and third Thursdays of each month at 3 p.m. To register, call 732-303-5170 or email Ametzger@Centrastate.com or Ssouza@Centrastate.com

• Samaritan Center, a joint ministry of St. Thomas More and Old Tennent Presbyterian churches, operates a food pantry to provide supplementary food for those in need in Manalapan, Marlboro, Englishtown and Millstone Township. For information, call 732-446-1142 and make an appointment. Donations of funds and food are gratefully accepted to support the operation of the center. Volunteers are always welcome.

