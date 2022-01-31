Hillsborough driver escapes injury after car leaves Hollow Road in Montgomery

A Hillsborough Township woman escaped injury when the 1997 Ford pickup truck she was driving left the road and landed on its side in a ditch on Hollow Road in Montgomery Township on Jan. 5, according to the Montgomery Township Police Department.

The 21-year-old woman was able to get out of the overturned pickup truck, which ran off the right side of the road and rolled over onto its passenger side after sliding off the road into the ditch, police said.

The driver was evaluated at the scene by Montgomery EMS, but was not taken to the hospital, police said.

Icy roads contributed to the crash, police said.

The pickup truck was towed from the scene.

Montgomery Township police officers, Montgomery EMS, Montgomery Township Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1 and Montgomery Township Volunteer Fire Co. No. 2 responded to the crash.