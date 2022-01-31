East Windsor man charged with child pornography, animal cruelty

A 31-year-old East Windsor man has been charged with one count of possession of child pornography and one count of animal cruelty following an investigation into online child exploitation.

Mitchell B. Richtman was charged Jan. 27 after detectives from the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit served a search warrant at his home, according to a statement provided by Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri on Jan. 31.

The detectives seized several electronic devices, and previews showed alleged child pornography involving children as young as 5 years old, according to the statement. Several videos showing Richtman allegedly performing inappropriate acts on a horse also were located, according to the statement.

Richtman was detained without incident following detectives’ service of the search warrant at his home, according to the statement.

The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office has filed a motion to detain him, pending trial.

Detectives were informed by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a person in Mercer County was uploading child pornography, which led to the investigation into Richtman, according to the statement.

The charge of second-degree child pornography carries a prison sentence of five to 10 years, plus a fine of up to $150,000.

The fourth-degree crime of animal cruelty carries a sentence of up to 18 months in state prison plus a fine of up to $10,000.

Onofri is urging anyone with information about suspected improper contact by someone communicating with a child through the Internet or possible exploitation or sexual abuse of children to contact the Internet Crimes Against Children unit at 609-989-6568, or the New Jersey Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force tip line at 888-648-6007.