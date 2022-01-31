Lost Souls Memorial Project honors lives lost to slavery



The Lost Souls Public Memorial Project will mount exhibits throughout the East Brunswick Library, Civic Center Drive, during February that highlight the history of the Lost Souls along with representations of African American/Black culture.

The exhibits will feature original artwork designed by members of the East Brunswick Youth Council, a quilt designed by students of coLAB Arts in New Brunswick, and an exclusive piece by contemporary visual artist Veronica Spruill.

In collaboration with the New Brunswick Area Branch NAACP, an exclusive public screening of “Josiah,” a documentary that traces Josiah Henson’s harrowing journey from 41 years of slavery in Maryland and Kentucky to freedom in Canada, will be shown in the library’s community room at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 6.

Watch the trailer at josiahhenson.com.

To accompany the documentary there will be an interactive discussion about the film and its relationship to the Lost Souls Memorial Project and Black history in America. This will be a family-friendly program that will center the voices of young community members.

Mask use is required for all attendees regardless of vaccination status.

For more information about the program, email Info@lostsoulsmemorialnj.org

For more information, visit www.lostsoulsmemorialnj.org