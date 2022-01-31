Montgomery police blotter

A 36-year-old Florida man was charged with driving while intoxicated and refusal to submit to a breath test Jan. 20. Police responded to a call about a suspected intoxicated driver who was reportedly driving to a liquor store. Police located the man as he was pulling into the parking lot at the Discount Wine Market on Route 206. It was determined that he had been driving under the influence, according to police reports. He was charged and released, pending a court appearance in Montgomery Township Municipal Court.

A 36-year-old Trenton man who was observed driving in the wrong lane on Route 206 near Pike Run Road was charged with driving while intoxicated Jan. 23. Police reportedly saw the man driving northbound in the southbound lane. He failed field sobriety tests and was arrested, according to police reports. He was released, pending a court appearance in Montgomery Township Municipal Court.

A 34-year-old Camden man was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Cherry Hill Jan. 12 after he was stopped by police for a reported improper turn on Orchard Road near Route 206. He was also issued several motor vehicle summonses and released pending an appearance in Montgomery Township Municipal Court.

A 57-year-old Lambertville woman whose car struck a mailbox and a utility pole on Route 518 near Pine Brae Drive was issued a motor vehicle summons in connection with the Jan. 18 crash. The investigation revealed that she had allegedly fallen asleep behind the wheel of her car as she was driving west on Route 518. The car drifted across the roadway, striking the mailbox and utility pole, according to reports. She suffered minor facial injuries and was treated at the scene by Montgomery EMS.

A 39-year-old Somerville woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Montgomery Township Municipal Court after she was involved in a crash on Route 206 and Route 601 on Jan. 12. She was also issued several motor vehicle summonses in connection with the crash. She was released, pending an appearance in Montgomery Township Municipal Court.