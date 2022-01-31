North Brunswick Buddy Ball Basketball program begins Feb. 5

North Brunswick Buddy Ball Basketball for children with special needs will begin Feb. 5 from noon to 1 p.m. at Linwood School inside the gym, 25 Linwood Pl., North Brunswick.

The program includes exercises, abilities and fun basketball drills.

There is no age requirement and no registration fee.

Volunteers (Buddies) are also needed to assist the players. They can report to the gym.

For more information, contact Coach Pete at 908-307-3260 or email pjfc0213@gmail.com

Held by the North Brunswick Department of Parks, Recreation & Community Services and the North Brunswick Traveling Basketball Association.