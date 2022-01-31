Princeton Planning Board to review application for townhouses on Linden Lane

A three-unit townhouse development, proposed for 39 Linden Lane, tops the Princeton Planning Board’s Feb. 3 agenda. The meeting, which starts at 7 p.m., will take place remotely via Zoom.

Simplify Living Inc. is seeking minor site plan approval for the proposed development, which is being billed as an infill development, according to documents on file at the Princeton Planning Department.

An existing single-family house on the property has been demolished, and the townhouse development will be built in its place. It will be similar to surrounding properties in the neighborhood, according to documents on file at the Princeton Planning Department.

Each of the townhouse units will include a living room, a dining room, a kitchen and two bedrooms. The entrance to one unit will face Linden Lane; the entrance to the middle unit will face the driveway; and the entrance to the third unit will face the rear yard.

The plans show three parking spaces with chargers for electric vehicles. One driveway will provide access to the parking spaces at the rear of the property, according to the plans on file.

In other business, the Planning Board will listen Princeton University officials present a concept plan for Hobson College, which is a residential college on campus. Additional information was not available at press time.