Informational lacrosse meeting set for Feb. 5

East Brunswick Blackhawks Girls Lacrosse will hold an informational parent meeting, and lacrosse social for players, from 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 5 at The Community Arts Center, 721 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.

The team is open to girls in grades 3-8 in East Brunswick, South River, Spotswood, Milltown, Helmetta, Jamesburg, Old Bridge, New Brunswick, Edison, and any other area town that does not have its own lacrosse team.

For more information, email ebgirlsLAX@gmail.com or visit www.blackhawksgirlsLAX.com