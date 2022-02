The North Brunswick Humane Association will hold a discussion on Trap-Neuter-Return and how to humanely trap cats in a colony; transport those cats to a spay/neuter clinic; have them sterilized, ear tipped and vaccinated; and then returned to their original colony.

Join at 7 p.m. Feb. 7 at the North Brunswick Senior Center, 15 Linwood Pl., North Brunswick.



RSVP by emailing info@northbrunswickhumane.org