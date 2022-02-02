News Transcript News Briefs, Feb. 2

A pavement overlay program in Freehold Township has been deemed completed by municipal officials.

On Jan. 25, Township Committee members authorized a $90,939 decrease in a contract that had been awarded to Meco Inc. for the 2021 fall pavement overlay program and the 2021 municipal aid program, which was dedicated toward the second phase of improvements to Iron Bridge Road.

According to a resolution, the decrease was due to adjusted quantities based upon as-built conditions. When the contract was awarded to the company in 2021, the contract totaled $845,414. The contract now totals $754,475, according to the resolution.

Township Engineer Timothy White advised that the project has been completed. The committee members declared acceptance and final payment of the contract to Meco Inc.

In other business, the committee members authorized a $13,754 increase in a contract that had been awarded to Fiore Paving Company Inc. for the 2020-21 pavement preservation program.

The increase was due to the need for additional Americans with Disabilities Act accessible curb ramps, sidewalks, striping and pavement markings due to the locations of the pavement repairs, according to a resolution.

According to the resolution, the contract totaled $218,870 when it was awarded to the company in 2020. The revised contract totals $232,624.

White advised the governing body the project was completed and the committee members declared acceptance and final payment of the contract to Fiore Paving Company Inc.

And, committee members reappointed Michael Imbriaco as Freehold Township’s tax assessor from July 1, 2022, through June 20, 2025. Imbriaco has served as the tax assessor since 2012.

Finally, the committee adopted an ordinance authorizing the purchase of 117 Three Brooks Road in the amount of $270,000. According to the ordinance, the property was purchased for its use in conjunction with the ongoing reconstruction of Three Brooks Road or for some other public purpose.